Upcoming ACC Football schedule

Press Release by

Upcoming ACC Football Schedule Friday, Sept. 22 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web NC State at Virginia 7:30 p.m., ESPN 81 or 85 81 or 85 Series: NC State leads, 36-22-1; Last meeting: NC State, 38-21 (2020) ESPN: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline) Saturday, Sept. 23 Time, TV SiriusXM App/Web No. 4 Florida State at Clemson Noon, ABC 82, 134, or 194 955 Series: Florida State leads series, 20-15; Last meeting: Clemson, 34-28 (2022) ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline) Virginia Tech at Marshall Noon, ESPN2 113 or 201 964 or 985 Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 11-2; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 41-20 (2018) ESPN2: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor McGregor (sideline) Army at Syracuse Noon, ACCN 81, 138, or 194 81 or 956 Series: Syracuse leads series, 11-10; Last meeting: Syracuse, 42-17 (1996) ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Sherree Burruss (sideline) No. 20 Miami at Temple 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 113, 201, or 380 964 or 970 Series: Miami leads series, 13-1; Last meeting: Miami, 34-3 (2005) ESPN2: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline) No. 18 Duke at UConn 3:30 p.m., CBSSN 138, 194, or 381 956 or 971 Series: UConn leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: UConn, 45-14 (2007) CBSSN: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Robert Turbin (analyst), Keiana Martin (sideline) Boston College at Louisville 3:30 p.m., ACCN 134, 193, or 383 955 or 973 Series: Louisville leads series, 8-7; Last meeting: Boston College, 34-33 (2022) ACCN: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst), Marilyn Payne (sideline) Georgia Tech at Wake Forest 6:30 p.m., The CW 113, 201, or 382 964 or 972 Series: Georgia Tech leads, 23-8; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 38-24 (2017) The CW Network: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Treavor Scales (sideline) No. 17 North Carolina at Pitt 8 p.m., ACCN 134, 138, 193, or 194 955 or 956 Series: North Carolina leads, 11-5; Last meeting: North Carolina, 42-24 (2022) ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Taylor Tannebaum (sideline) ﻿ACC NOTES ACC WELCOMES CAL, SMU AND STANFORD The ACC Board of Directors voted on Sept. 1 to formally admit the University of California, Berkeley (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the ACC as full members with full voting participation effective July 1, 2024 (SMU) and August 2, 2024 (Stanford and Cal). The decision followed the submission of letters of application from all three institutions. The additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford enhance and strengthen the ACC academically, athletically and financially as well as create a true national conference that spans coast to coast. The incoming universities enrich the league’s competitiveness in all sports and further demonstrate the ACC’s commitment to broad-based programs for both women and men. More than 2,200 student-athletes from Cal, SMU and Stanford will join the nearly 10,000 current ACC student-athletes competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. GREATNESS IS WHAT WE DO The ACC announced its new creative campaign, “ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS,” a multi-part brand campaign highlighting the vast success of the ACC’s athletics and academics alike. The campaign launched ahead of the ACC’s official college football season on Week 1. The series will continue with multi-sport spots highlighting the ACC’s incredible accomplishments in all sports throughout the academic year. ACC on ABC/ESPN During the first three weeks of the season, the ACC had a pair of games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” as well as 11 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In addition to the games already played, the ACC will be featured in three ABC games over the next two weeks, as No. 4 Florida State and Clemson play in ABC’s Saturday noon game this Saturday, Sept. 23, while in Week 5, Clemson and Syracuse will kick-off at noon ET on ABC. ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” will feature Notre Dame at Duke on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Overall during the first five weeks of the season, the ACC will have three games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football”, as well as a total of 19 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. In total to date, 13 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, with 10 different league programs featured. ACC TEAMS RANKED NATIONALLY IN WEEK 4 For the third consecutive week, the ACC had four teams ranked in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll (Sept. 17). Florida State came in at No. 4, while North Carolina (No. 17), Duke (No. 18) and Miami (No. 20) all moved up in the poll. Clemson came in the next highest with 76 votes, putting them just outside of the top 25, while Syracuse and Louisville also received at least one vote this week. The ACC had five teams place in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll (Sept. 17), led by Florida State remaining at No. 3 overall. North Carolina moved up one spot to No. 17, while both Duke (No. 18) and Miami (No. 21) climbed two spots. Clemson was the fifth ACC school ranked in the coaches top 25 poll, coming in at No. 23. Syracuse, Wake Forest and Louisville also received votes. NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS The ACC is off to a great start to the 2023 season, going 26-10 (.722) overall in non-conference play over the first three weeks of the season. Eight of the ACC’s 26 non-conference wins have come against the Big Ten and the SEC, with the ACC recording four wins over each of the two conferences. The rest of the nation is 9-32 overall versus the two Power 5 conferences. In fact, the ACC has seven undefeated teams remaining in non-conference play, the second-most among any conference in all of FBS. STREAKING The ACC has four teams that are riding winning streaks of four games or more entering Week 4 of the season, highlighted by Florida State’s nine-game winning streak, which is the fourth-longest current winning streak in all of FBS. Florida State is on a nine-game win streak, while Duke has won each of its last five games. Both Wake Forest and Louisville have won four consecutive games dating back to last season. Wake Forest, who opens up ACC play this week, has won 12 straight non-conference games, the second-longest streak behind only Georgia and the Bulldogs’ 19-straight non-conference wins.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now