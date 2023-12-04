CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle injury against Bengals

by - 2023 Dec 4 23:23

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured in the 4th quarter in Monday night's game against the Bengals. With 5:40 left in the game a Jaguars lineman stepped on Lawrence's ankle. Lawrence was unable to continue and had to be helped to the locker room.

An update from the Jaguars said Lawrence suffered an ankle injury and was questionable to return.

