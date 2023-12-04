Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle injury against Bengals

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured in the 4th quarter in Monday night's game against the Bengals. With 5:40 left in the game a Jaguars lineman stepped on Lawrence's ankle. Lawrence was unable to continue and had to be helped to the locker room. An update from the Jaguars said Lawrence suffered an ankle injury and was questionable to return. The initial diagnosis for #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is an ankle sprain, per sources. He'll have an MRI on Tuesday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 5, 2023 Initial testing showed that Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence sprained his ankle, per source. Lawrence is scheduled to undergo additional testing tonight and Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he will miss.



All Jaguars’ HC Doug Pederson would say was: “I… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2023 Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence slams the ground and his helmet after injuring his ankle getting it stepped on. He’s being helped off the field by 2 trainers. Entire stadium went silent. pic.twitter.com/tF9wTehhlu — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 5, 2023 Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence was helped to the locker room after injuring his ankle on this play: pic.twitter.com/P1uYmgth2w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2023 Prayers for T Law 🙏🏼❤️ — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) December 5, 2023

