Sunshine State DE announces Clemson offer, Big Ten decommitment

Adam Kissayi is a DE from Palm Beach, Florida who decommitted from Minnesota after receiving a Clemson offer.
Sunshine State DE Adam Kissayi announces Clemson offer, Big Ten decommitment
by - 2023 Jul 14, Fri 08:46
Adam Kissayi - Defensive End
Height: 6-7   Weight: 230   Hometown: Palm Bay, FL (Heritage HS)   Class: 2024
#69 DE, #108 FL
#26 Edge, #45 FL

Palm Bay, Florida 2024 defensive end Adam Kissayi announced a Clemson offer on Thursday evening.

"AGTG!!!! After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am more than blessed to have received an offer to Clemson University!!!!" Kissayi said on social media.

Kissayi had committed to Minnesota last month and announced a decommitment in the next hour from his reported Clemson offer on Thursday.

Listed at 6-7.5 and 230 pounds by 247Sports, Kissayi has also reported offers this year from Miami, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Michigan.

He tallied 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a junior at Heritage High School.

