Sunshine State DE announces Clemson offer, Big Ten decommitment

"AGTG!!!! After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am more than blessed to have received an offer to Clemson University!!!!" Kissayi said on social media.

Kissayi had committed to Minnesota last month and announced a decommitment in the next hour from his reported Clemson offer on Thursday.

Listed at 6-7.5 and 230 pounds by 247Sports, Kissayi has also reported offers this year from Miami, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Michigan.

He tallied 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a junior at Heritage High School.