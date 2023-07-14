Sunshine State DE announces Clemson offer, Big Ten decommitment

|
Sunshine State DE Adam Kissayi announces Clemson offer, Big Ten decommitment
|2023 Jul 14, Fri 08:46-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-7 Weight: 230 Hometown: Palm Bay, FL (Heritage HS) Class: 2024
#69 DE, #108 FL
#26 Edge, #45 FL
Palm Bay, Florida 2024 defensive end
Adam Kissayi announced a Clemson offer on Thursday evening.
"AGTG!!!! After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am more than blessed to have received an offer to Clemson University!!!!" Kissayi said on social media. Kissayi had committed to Minnesota last month and announced a decommitment in the next hour from his reported Clemson offer on Thursday. Listed at 6-7.5 and 230 pounds by 247Sports, Kissayi has also reported offers this year from Miami, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Michigan. He tallied 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a junior at Heritage High School. AGTG!!!! After a great conversation with Coach Swinney , I am more than blessed to have received an offer to Clemson University !!!! 🐅🐅🐅🐅 @WesleyGoodwin @coachski_ @CoachBroomfield @CoachPolimice @Coach_Benson9 @Coach23EJ_Mayes @joecohen2053 @swarmgangg @coachainsley pic.twitter.com/TWejHGWEox
"AGTG!!!! After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am more than blessed to have received an offer to Clemson University!!!!" Kissayi said on social media.
Kissayi had committed to Minnesota last month and announced a decommitment in the next hour from his reported Clemson offer on Thursday.
Listed at 6-7.5 and 230 pounds by 247Sports, Kissayi has also reported offers this year from Miami, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Michigan.
He tallied 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a junior at Heritage High School.
AGTG!!!! After a great conversation with Coach Swinney , I am more than blessed to have received an offer to Clemson University !!!! 🐅🐅🐅🐅 @WesleyGoodwin @coachski_ @CoachBroomfield @CoachPolimice @Coach_Benson9 @Coach23EJ_Mayes @joecohen2053 @swarmgangg @coachainsley pic.twitter.com/TWejHGWEox— Adam Kissayi (@Adam_kissayi) July 13, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson dual-sport athlete makes decision on playing future
- Thunder and Lightning Together Again: James Davis back at Clemson
- Clemson lands top UNC transfer
- Saturday Corian Gipson update: 'I feel like I have a clue'
- It's time for these three players to shine for Clemson in 2023
- Recruiting Insider: Clemson still has moves to make in July
- Clemson announces signing of two transfers
- Clemson star selected in MLB draft
- Clemson signee selected in MLB draft
- Inside the Tigers' Top 10: A wide receiver, a kicker, and one of the nation's best backs
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<