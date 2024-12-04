Clemson signee analysis: OT Brayden Jacobs

The Tigers’ unanimous 4-star offensive lineman prospect has signed. More on Alpharetta (Ga.) offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs… Signee analysis: Brayden Jacobs - 4-star OT - Alpharetta, Georgia Committed since: 1/28/24. Listed size: 6-7 310 Mid-year enrollee Notable: Jacobs is ranked as high as the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 8 offensive tackle (247Sports). He is the son of former longtime NFL running back Brandon Jacobs. In his recruitment process, Jacobs also made stops at Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. He also had offers from Ole Miss, Ohio State, Florida and Penn State. Quotable: “We had a chance to see Jacobs at the Polynesian Bowl Combine in Las Vegas (3/23/24) and he walked away with MVP honors as well as an invite to the ’25 Polynesian Bowl. He’s one of the larger human beings we’ve seen and measured in at 6-8, 335 pounds. He carries his weight well and showed surprising quickness and lateral mobility with that length. He worked out at right and left tackle and didn’t lose a rep during one on ones. He won multiple reps with his initial punch that knocked a few edge rushers backward. He did a nice job sliding his feet and staying in front of the speed rushers and had no issues changing direction to counter the defenders trying to beat him inside. He has a mean streak as well and wasn’t content to just win a rep but wanted to physically manhandle and knock his man in to the ground.” - 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins on Jacobs. Clemson bio Highly regarded offensive tackle who is the son of a punishing former NFL running back In High School: Unanimous four-star prospect … ranked as the No. 51 player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as eighth-best player in Georgia and eighth-best offensive tackle in the country … ranked No. 125 overall by Rivals, as well as the 16th-best at his position and 15th-best player in Georgia … ranked among the nation’s top 45 offensive tackles by both ESPN (35) and On3 (43) … entered Early Signing day having helped his team to a 13-0 record and 5A state semifinal berth so far in his senior season in 2024 … led his team to a 13-2 mark as a junior in 2023 … played for Ben Reaves Jr. at Milton … committed to Clemson on Jan. 28, 2024. Personal: Born Feb. 27, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025 … product of the same high school as current Clemson safety Rob Billings … his father, Brandon, played at Auburn and Southern Illinois before a nine-year NFL career in which he amassed more than 9,000 rushing yards … Brandon spent the majority of his career with the New York Giants, where he was a two-time Super Bowl champion and is the Giants all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns. @BraydenJacobs77 committed to Clemson and never wavered. School came in and offered up to 1m and he never once second guessed his decision. We’re Clemson Tigers 4L!! — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) December 3, 2024 More on Brayden ⬇️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/xOUxdMVSMl — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email