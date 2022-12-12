4-star CB has Clemson in final five schools

TigerNet Staff by

Omillio Agard Cornerback TigerNet: (4.75) (4.75)

Height: 5-10 Weight: 165 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

#195 Overall, #18 CB, #4 PA #195 Overall, #18 CB, #4 PA Rivals:

#82 Overall, #6 CB, #2 PA #82 Overall, #6 CB, #2 PA 24/7:

#40 CB, #12 PA #40 CB, #12 PA 5-10165Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS)2024

One of the top-rated corners for 2024 has Clemson in his final group.

4-star Philadelphia cornerback Omillio Agard revealed a final five of Clemson, Penn State, Michigan, Alabama and Tennessee.

Agard left a Clemson camp stop last summer with a Tigers offer.

Agard said he will decide his commitment in the summer.

Down to 5 schools! Committing this summer, who will it be?🫣🤫 pic.twitter.com/STu1V3nF1M — Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) December 12, 2022