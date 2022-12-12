CLEMSON RECRUITING

Omillio Agard is rated as high as the No. 6 corner in the nation and he has Clemson in his final five.

4-star CB has Clemson in final five schools
by - 2022 Dec 12, Mon 11:21
Omillio Agard - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 165   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#195 Overall, #18 CB, #4 PA
Rivals:
#82 Overall, #6 CB, #2 PA
24/7:
#40 CB, #12 PA

One of the top-rated corners for 2024 has Clemson in his final group.

4-star Philadelphia cornerback Omillio Agard revealed a final five of Clemson, Penn State, Michigan, Alabama and Tennessee.

Agard left a Clemson camp stop last summer with a Tigers offer.

Agard said he will decide his commitment in the summer.

Read More

