|
4-star CB has Clemson in final five schools
|2022 Dec 12, Mon 11:21-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Omillio Agard - Cornerback
Height: 5-10 Weight: 165 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.75)
Height: 5-10 Weight: 165 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (St. Joseph's Prep School HS) Class: 2024
ESPN:
#195 Overall, #18 CB, #4 PA
#195 Overall, #18 CB, #4 PA
Rivals:
#82 Overall, #6 CB, #2 PA
#82 Overall, #6 CB, #2 PA
24/7:
#40 CB, #12 PA
#40 CB, #12 PA
One of the top-rated corners for 2024 has Clemson in his final group.
4-star Philadelphia cornerback Omillio Agard revealed a final five of Clemson, Penn State, Michigan, Alabama and Tennessee.
Agard left a Clemson camp stop last summer with a Tigers offer.
Agard said he will decide his commitment in the summer.
Down to 5 schools! Committing this summer, who will it be?🫣🤫 pic.twitter.com/STu1V3nF1M— Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) December 12, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Omillio Agard