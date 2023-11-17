CBS Sports NFL mock draft has two Tigers going in first round

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins is first off the board at No. 20, which would be Arizona in this exercise.

"Wiggins is trending toward being a first-round pick at cornerback, and the Cardinals need more playmakers in their secondary," said CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso.

From this week's Advanced Outlook: "According to PFF, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins has been put in man coverage in 53.2% of his coverage snaps, and he’s been targeted just 12 of 110 snaps there with six catches allowed for 44 yards, allowing one touchdown and tallying one pass breakup. In zone coverage, Wiggins has allowed just ten receiving yards over three catches with no touchdowns in nine targets."

Wiggins is ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 20 overall prospect now, moving up one spot.

At pick No. 26, Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter is projected to come off the board by CBS, to Seattle.

"The Seahawks get a freaky specimen at the linebacker spot next to Jordyn Brooks," Trapasso said.

Kiper is a little lower on Carter, rating him as his No. 6 outside lienbacker.