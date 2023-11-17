CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Nate Wiggins and Barrett Carter are seen as possible first round picks in April by CBS Sports.
Nate Wiggins and Barrett Carter are seen as possible first round picks in April by CBS Sports.

NFL mock draft has Tiger defenders Nate Wiggins, Barrett Carter going in first round
by - 2023 Nov 17 10:28

CBS Sports released an updated NFL mock draft this week that featured a pair of Tiger defenders.

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins is first off the board at No. 20, which would be Arizona in this exercise.

"Wiggins is trending toward being a first-round pick at cornerback, and the Cardinals need more playmakers in their secondary," said CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso.

From this week's Advanced Outlook: "According to PFF, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins has been put in man coverage in 53.2% of his coverage snaps, and he’s been targeted just 12 of 110 snaps there with six catches allowed for 44 yards, allowing one touchdown and tallying one pass breakup. In zone coverage, Wiggins has allowed just ten receiving yards over three catches with no touchdowns in nine targets."

Wiggins is ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 20 overall prospect now, moving up one spot.

At pick No. 26, Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter is projected to come off the board by CBS, to Seattle.

"The Seahawks get a freaky specimen at the linebacker spot next to Jordyn Brooks," Trapasso said.

Kiper is a little lower on Carter, rating him as his No. 6 outside lienbacker.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson coordinator leads nation in assistant salary, as one of two to top $2 million
Clemson coordinator leads nation in assistant salary, as one of two to top $2 million
No. 1 Gamecocks roll over Tigers
No. 1 Gamecocks roll over Tigers
CBS Sports NFL mock draft has two Tigers going in first round
CBS Sports NFL mock draft has two Tigers going in first round
Clemson announces one-stop NIL shop with 110 Society
Clemson announces one-stop NIL shop with 110 Society
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts