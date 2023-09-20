Midweek national outlet Clemson-Florida State predictions

TigerNet Staff by

While not an AP Top 25 matchup, Clemson-Florida State still has plenty of interest, and it's a game that isn't your typical spread for a Top 5 team heading to an unranked foe. The Seminoles are just a 2.5-point favorite currently according to VegasInsider's consensus look. Some midweek national outlet picks are out for the big ACC clash. Not everyone is operating on the same Vegas odds, but Sporting News' Bill Bender doesn't need the line -- he's taking Clemson by a touchdown straight-up, 31-24. "Jordan Travis rallied Florida State in the fourth quarter in last year's 34-28 loss last season, and this is a chance to break the Tigers' seven-game win streak in the series," Bender said. "Clemson has limited opposing quarterbacks to a 52.1% completion percentage, so Travis will have to be at his best with his receivers. On the other side, Cade Klubnik has a 38.2% completion percentage under pressure. Can the Tigers keep him clean against the Seminoles' pass rush? This could be one of those patented Clemson upsets complete with an emotional Dabo Swinney speech afterward." 247Sports' predictors are split on the game. "I picked Florida State to win the ACC in the preseason, so I shouldn’t hesitate with this game. But I have a difficult time picking against Clemson at home," said Chris Hummer, who is taking Clemson 28-27. "The Tigers win in Death Valley. They’re 7-1 in their last eight games against AP Top 10 teams and have won 41 of their last 42 overall. This game is going to come down to Cade Klubnik and Clemson’s wide receivers. There are points to be had against FSU’s secondary. Boston College showed that last week. But do the Tigers have the offensive pieces needed to make those plays? I think they do just enough. Plus, there’s just better value with Clemson and the points." "Smart money likely sides with Clemson since this game is at home and the Tigers are playing with their backs against the wall with a loss in the ACC already. Add the fact that FSU is marked as a top 5 unbeaten and everything is setting up for a Clemson 'upset' in Death Valley. However, we don't know how this Garrett Riley offense is going to look against an elite pass rush and the Tigers haven't faced an opponent yet as potent as the Seminoles offensively. I'll lay the points here," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford, who has FSU winning 31-28.

