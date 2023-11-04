Jaguars head coach congratulates Dabo Swinney on big win

The win was the 166th of head coach Dabo Swinney's Clemson career, giving him the most wins in Clemson history (he was tied with former coach Frank Howard at 165 for almost a month). Pederson, whose Jaguars have the week off, has guided the Jaguars to five wins in a row and a 6-2 record.

Pederson is no stranger to the Clemson program - he spoke to the team after attending a spring practice in April of 2018. He also has a son, Joel, who attends Clemson.

TigerNet photographer Merrell Mann captured Pederson congratulating Swinney on the accomplishment after the game.

@Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was in Clemson today... He congratulated Dabo Swinney on win No. 166 pic.twitter.com/pbjEf7tCc0 — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 5, 2023