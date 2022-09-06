GT head coach Geoff Collins reacts to 31-point loss to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins spoke to the media following his team's 41-10 blowout loss to No. 4 Clemson on Monday night.

"Ten penalties and two blocked punts, even against, when you're playing a caliber team like that, that's not a recipe to win the game," Collins said. "So obviously, we've got to clean those things up. The penalties, the blocked punts, the attitude, the demeanor, the response -- disappointment, hurt."

Collins hopes the team can get better and put this tough loss to bed.

For me, obviously, as the leader of the program, take great responsibility in getting the things cleaned up. And the biggest piece, too -- I just told the guys -- it's a five-day week right now. We've got a five-day week to put this game to bed and start on the next opponent. And so we've got a lot of work to do to clean those things up. And we'll go from there."