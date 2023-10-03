Freshman WR to have surgery

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Freshman WR Tink Kelley to have surgery

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 3 13:44

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and shared an update on freshman wide receiver Misun 'Tink' Kelley.

Swinney said that Kelley will have surgery to fix an undisclosed injury.

"He has something that he has kind of dealt with since high school that we need to get fixed," Swinney said. "It is nothing long-term or anything like that. Something is going to have to happen. We got it set up to where we want him to be back for the offseason, January, spring training, and all of that stuff. We have a good plan."

Kelley has played in two games and can play in two more games before he cannot redshirt this season.

Swinney is very high on Kelley.

"He is a very mature kid," Swinney said. "He is a baller. He is conscientious and can do so many things. He just has not had the opportunity yet. He played in a game; then he was out with an injury. Then we were going to hold him, and then with Antonio, we decided to go ahead and play him here or there, so we have a backup right there."

Kelley has a 14-yard kickoff return against Florida Atlantic this season.

He was a big part of D.W. Daniel High, having a 36-game winning streak from 2020-22.

