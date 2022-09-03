ESPN's College GameDay predicts Clemson-Georgia Tech game

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's College GameDay panel picked the Clemson-Georgia Tech Labor Day opener.

The cross-divisional rivalry is set to kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN Monday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Tigers are a 23-point favorite currently.

College GameDay picks

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Celebrity guest picker Jack Harlow: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson - "Obviously Clemson, but where's DJ Uiagalelei? I think this is a new season -- he's dropped some weight. I just want to see their offense. New offensive coordinator, new defensive coordinator are going to be something to watch with Clemson."