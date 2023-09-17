CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson jumps Florida State in ESPN ranking metric
The traditional polls will have Clemson quite a few spots below Florida State come Saturday in Death Valley, but at least one ESPN metric says the ACC favorites are in a dead heat.

Clemson (2-1) jumped seven spots and Florida State (3-0) dropped five in the outlet's SP+ college football metric to place the ACC's Tigers in 12th and the Seminoles in 13th going into Saturday's game.

With home field advantage also factored in for the noon matchup (ABC), Clemson (21.2 rating) is now installed as a slight favorite by the SP+ over Florida State (21.1).

Clemson is rated with the No. 19 offense, No. 13 defense and No. 103 special teams group by the metric, while Florida State holds the No. 10 offense, No. 23 defense and No. 13 special teams group.

The Tigers have won seven in a row over FSU.

Ohio State leads the SP+ (30.3), with a gap to No. 2 Georgia (28.9), then Michigan (28.2), Notre Dame (26.4) and Southern Cal (25.3).

The next-best scheduled opponent after FSU and Notre Dame is No. 22 Miami (16.2).

