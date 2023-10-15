CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson opened as a 3-point favorite for the game at Miami.
Clemson at Miami Vegas odds
by - 2023 Oct 15 12:31

Clemson opened as a slight favorite over Miami at one sportsbook on Sunday.

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite over the Hurricanes, according to FanDuel.

The Hurricanes (4-2, 0-2 ACC) lost a second game in a row Saturday, at North Carolina, 41-31. The Tigers (4-2, 2-2) are coming off of a 17-12 win over Wake Forest the previous weekend and then an open date this past week.

Clemson is No. 13 (17.3 rating) in the latest ESPN SP+ metric rankings ($), where Miami (15.1) is not far behind at No. 16.

ESPN's FPI has Clemson with a 52.5% projection over the Hurricanes.

The gametime kickoff was set Sunday for 8 p.m. to air on ACC Network this Saturday.

Clemson hasn't played at Miami in the regular season since 2015, a 58-0 win.

