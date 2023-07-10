CLEMSON RECRUITING

Dallas Thomas is a unanimous Top 70 prospect and now a Clemson men's basketball commitment.
Dallas Thomas is a unanimous Top 70 prospect and now a Clemson men's basketball commitment.

Clemson lands highly-rated forward Dallas Thomas
by - 2023 Jul 10, Mon 12:01
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Dallas Thomas - Forward
TigerNet: (4.26)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 170   Hometown: Little Rock, AR (Parkview Magnet HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#70 Overall, #21 SF, #2 AR
Rivals:
#68 Overall, #21 SF
24/7:
#66 Overall, #13 PF, #2 AR

Clemson men's basketball added its first 2024 commitment from one of the nation’s top-rated prospects.

2024 Little Rock, Arkansas forward Dallas Thomas announced a Clemson commitment on Monday afternoon.

"Excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University! Let’s work!" Thomas said on social media.

Thomas picked Clemson out of a Top 5 with Memphis, LSU, Arkansas and Missouri also involved.

Thomas is a unanimous Top 70 prospect overall and rated as high as the No. 2 player in Arkansas and the No. 13 player at a position (power forward on 247Sports).

He averaged over 16 points and seven rebounds per game last season.

“Really my versatility,” Thomas told TigerNet previously of what Clemson likes about him. “Ability to do more, to do a lot of things on the court with my size and skillset, just thinks like that.”

Thomas told TigerNet previously that he had tracked the program before.

“I’ve been following them since I was younger,” Thomas said. “It was just one of those schools that I always kept an eye on. They are bigger for football, but I looked into the basketball program, too.”

Thomas made his official visit to Clemson last month.

(Thomas is No. 11 in white in the highlights below)

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson All-ACC pick selected in MLB draft
Clemson All-ACC pick selected in MLB draft
Clemson bans TikTok on campus networks
Clemson bans TikTok on campus networks
4-star lineman with Clemson as finalist commits to SEC school
4-star lineman with Clemson as finalist commits to SEC school
Clemson lands highly-rated forward
Clemson lands highly-rated forward
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (63 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 25 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week