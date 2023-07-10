Clemson lands highly-rated forward

Clemson men's basketball added its first 2024 commitment from one of the nation’s top-rated prospects. 2024 Little Rock, Arkansas forward Dallas Thomas announced a Clemson commitment on Monday afternoon. "Excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University! Let’s work!" Thomas said on social media. Thomas picked Clemson out of a Top 5 with Memphis, LSU, Arkansas and Missouri also involved. Thomas is a unanimous Top 70 prospect overall and rated as high as the No. 2 player in Arkansas and the No. 13 player at a position (power forward on 247Sports). He averaged over 16 points and seven rebounds per game last season. “Really my versatility,” Thomas told TigerNet previously of what Clemson likes about him. “Ability to do more, to do a lot of things on the court with my size and skillset, just thinks like that.” Thomas told TigerNet previously that he had tracked the program before. “I’ve been following them since I was younger,” Thomas said. “It was just one of those schools that I always kept an eye on. They are bigger for football, but I looked into the basketball program, too.” Thomas made his official visit to Clemson last month. #Clemson fans, here is a VERY small glimpse into what you're getting when Dallas hits the floor.



Very excited to see what he does in his senior year here in Little Rock. #ClemsonGRIT https://t.co/K87mlabSOi pic.twitter.com/Ku2Wqod9Kz — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) July 10, 2023 (Thomas is No. 11 in white in the highlights below)

