|
Live from DKS: Clemson VS. North Carolina A&T
2 hours ago- -
2:00 at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
Clemson (5-1) faces NC A&T (2-2) to close out the Clemson Baseball Invitational. The Tigers defeated the Aggies 12-7 on Saturday afternoon. Starting Pitchers - RHP Mekai Griffin (A&T) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (0-1)
Clemson (5-1) faces NC A&T (2-2) to close out the Clemson Baseball Invitational.
The Tigers defeated the Aggies 12-7 on Saturday afternoon.
Starting Pitchers - RHP Mekai Griffin (A&T) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (0-1)
GraysonMann®
15:32
GraysonMann®
15:29
Clemson's offense remains scoreless for the second straight inning, maintaining a 2-0 lead entering the top of the sixth.
GraysonMann®
15:24
LeGuernic strikes out two more, and the offensive woes continue for the visiting Aggies.
Clemson leads NC A&T 2-0 heading into the B5.
Clemson leads NC A&T 2-0 heading into the B5.
GraysonMann®
15:22
McCladdie's strong weekend continues, but this time on the defensive end.
DiCarlo singles out to get Tinsley to second, but a diving play by McCladdie sends him back to the dugout.
DiCarlo singles out to get Tinsley to second, but a diving play by McCladdie sends him back to the dugout.
GraysonMann®
15:16
Gavin Sentell retires Mekai Griffin, and goes 1-2-3 to start his day.
Clemson holds a 2-0 lead as we head to the fifth.
Message was edited by: GraysonMann®
Clemson holds a 2-0 lead as we head to the fifth.
Message was edited by: GraysonMann®
GraysonMann®
15:07
Tyler Smith doubles to open the fourth, but LeGuernic strikes out the next two, and an Aggie batter grounds out to snuff out the visiting offense.
GraysonMann®
14:58
Bissetta strikes out, and the Tigers conclude another inning with runners on base.
Clemson leads NC A&T 2-0 as we head to the fourth.
Message was edited by: GraysonMann®
Clemson leads NC A&T 2-0 as we head to the fourth.
Message was edited by: GraysonMann®
GraysonMann®
14:55
The Aggies walk Colin Priest as Cannarella steals to second.
Dillard's shot pops up and Bissetta will have a shot to add runs with two on base.
Dillard's shot pops up and Bissetta will have a shot to add runs with two on base.
GraysonMann®
14:49
Griffin walks Cannarella.
Jarrell on deck with one on base.
Jarrell on deck with one on base.
GraysonMann®
14:48
Tryston McCladdie continues his strong weekend with a solo homer over centerfield.
Tigers hold a 2-0 lead over the Aggies.
Tigers hold a 2-0 lead over the Aggies.
GraysonMann®
14:44
M3: LeGuernic keeps the Aggie offense in check, as they suffer another scoreless inning.
Clemson 1 | NC A&T 0
Clemson 1 | NC A&T 0
ZeeGantt®
14:44
Hope that doesn't come back to haunt us.
GraysonMann®
14:37
Clemson leaves three on base, and the Aggies only surrender one run to close the second inning.
Clemson 1 | NC A&T 0
Clemson 1 | NC A&T 0
GraysonMann®
14:36
Ciufo singles out with an Aggie error, and Clemson has the bases loaded once again with Dominic Listi on deck.
GraysonMann®
14:34
Purify hits a near moonshot, but it is enough to get Colin Priest home to start the scoring.
Clemson leads NC A&T 1-0 with more to go at the bottom of the 2nd.
Clemson leads NC A&T 1-0 with more to go at the bottom of the 2nd.
GraysonMann®
14:32
Bissetta walks.
Jarren Purify is on deck with the bases loaded.
Jarren Purify is on deck with the bases loaded.
GraysonMann®
14:30
Dillard is hit, and we have two Tigers on base.
Tristan Bissetta has a shot to break things open.
Tristan Bissetta has a shot to break things open.
GraysonMann®
14:28
Colin Priest drives one left centerfield, and gets on base.
Jay Dillard is on deck, and the Tigers have a chance to break the stalemate.
Jay Dillard is on deck, and the Tigers have a chance to break the stalemate.
GraysonMann®
14:22
M2: LeGuernic goes 1-2-3, and keeps the Aggie offense scoreless.
Clemson 0 | NC A&T 0
Clemson 0 | NC A&T 0
GraysonMann®
14:17
E1: Cannarella strikes out, and we head to the second inning scoreless.
Clemson 0 | NC A&T 0
Clemson 0 | NC A&T 0
GraysonMann®
14:08
M1: LeGuernic survives a chaotic inning thanks to a Purify double-play.
Clemson 0 | NC A&T 0
Clemson 0 | NC A&T 0
GraysonMann®
14:05
LeGuernic hits and walks one, and we meet at the mound.
GraysonMann®
13:34
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1893698543820460447
The Clemson offense was rolling on Saturday.
The Clemson offense was rolling on Saturday.
GraysonMann®
13:27
Clemson can sweep the Clemson Baseball Invitational with a win today.
The Tigers have a few more opportunities at home before welcoming South Carolina on Friday night.
The Tigers have a few more opportunities at home before welcoming South Carolina on Friday night.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Baseball, Justin LeGuernic