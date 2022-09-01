CLEMSON BASEBALL

Spencer Strider totaled 16 strikeouts against Colorado Thursday to set an Atlanta Braves single-game record. (Photo: Brett Davis / USATODAY)
Spencer Strider totaled 16 strikeouts against Colorado Thursday to set an Atlanta Braves single-game record. (Photo: Brett Davis / USATODAY)

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves single-game record with 16 strikeouts
by - 2022 Sep 1, Thu 21:59

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider continues to make his mark in the Major Leagues.

Strider totaled 16 strikeouts over eight innings to set an Atlanta Braves single-game record in a 3-0 win over Colorado at home Thursday.

Strider improved to 9-4 on the season in a strong NL Rookie of the Year bid.

Per Braves.com, Hall of Famer John Smoltz previously held the Atlanta record with 15 K's in a game, which he accomplished twice. Warren Spahn holds the all-time franchise record with 18 strikeouts for the Boston Braves against the Cubs on June 14, 1952.

Per former Clemson SID Tim Bourret, Strider also set a record for strikeouts in a game by former Clemson pitcher. Strider had 13 earlier this year and Billy O'Dell had 13 at the Cubs in July 4, 1961.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson pitcher sets Atlanta Braves single-game record for strikeouts
Former Clemson pitcher sets Atlanta Braves single-game record for strikeouts
LOOK: DJ Uiagalelei gives whole Clemson team gift to "block out the noise"
LOOK: DJ Uiagalelei gives whole Clemson team gift to "block out the noise"
South Carolina's live rooster mascot is no longer 'The General'
South Carolina's live rooster mascot is no longer 'The General'
Clemson rounds out top-5 in 2022 'Team Talent Composite' rankings
Clemson rounds out top-5 in 2022 'Team Talent Composite' rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest