Clemson takes on Kansas State for the first time since 1999.

Clemson hosts Kansas State, gametime moved
by - 2024 Mar 5 18:42

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 9 Tigers face Kansas State for the first time since 1999 when the two square off at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday.

GAME SETUP

• Who - Kansas State (7-3) vs. Clemson (9-1)

• Best Ranking - KSS - NR; CU - No. 9 NCBWA, USA Today

• When - Wednesday (6 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - Daniel Gillman, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 3-1 (1993-99)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 3-0 (1999)

STARTING PITCHERS

• TBA (KSS) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has an 8-1 home record, won both games of a rain-shortened series over No. 12 South Carolina by scores of 5-4 last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.9 runs per game and hitting .308 with a .547 slugging percentage, .414 on-base percentage and six steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.35 ERA, .226 opponents’ batting average and 2.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .953.

KANSAS STATE OVERVIEW

• Kansas State, which has an 0-1 road record and is averaging 9.1 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach Pete Hughes.

• The Wildcats swept UMass Lowell and play at Tennessee on Tuesday. They are hitting .306 and have a 5.26 ERA and .981 fielding percentage.

• Nick English is hitting .391, Jayden Lobliner and Brady Day are batting .359 with 15 RBIs and Jackson Wentworth has two saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson held No. 12 South Carolina to eight runs and a .189 batting average in the two wins last weekend.

• Clemson has seven come-from-behind wins among its nine total victories.

• Clemson's bullpen has a 7-0 record, two saves, a 4.39 ERA, .202 opponents' batting average and 54 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched.

SMITH ENTERS WEEKEND ROTATION

• Sophomore lefthander Tristan Smith was a reliever and spot starter as a freshman in 2023, but has emerged as a weekend starter in 2024.

• He is 0-0 with a 2.63 ERA, .204 opponents' batting average and 20 strikeouts against five walks in 13.2 innings pitched over three starts.

• He allowed only three hits, one run and one walk with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched against No. 12 South Carolina on March 2.

• In his career, he is 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA, .211 opponents' batting average and 63 strikeouts in 45.1 innings pitched over 27 appearances.

Top Clemson News of the Week
