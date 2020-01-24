Trevor Lawrence at No. 1, four Tigers in 2020's top draft-eligible players

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

CBS Sports ranked the top players for the 2020 college football season who are draft-eligible and four Clemson Tigers made the list. Trevor Lawrence leads the 2020 group, ahead of Ohio State's Justin Fields and Oregon lineman Penei Sewell. "The rising junior signal-caller has already cemented himself as a legend for the Tigers and has showed during his first two seasons that he can make all the throws and handle the spotlight on the game's biggest stage," CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee said. Travis Etienne is the top running back at No. 7. "One of the surprise returnees this year, Etienne will be the top running back in the 2021 NFL Draft class," Sallee said. "His versatility as a force between the tackles, track star speed and ability to work out of the backfield as a receiver will make him incredibly valuable at the next level." Linebacker James Skalski checked in at No. 23 after a standout redshirt junior campaign where he ranked second only on the Tigers to Isaiah Simmons in tackles (105). Justyn Ross rounds out the Tigers at No. 28 as the sixth-ranked receiver.

"Tee Higgins is gone, which means that Ross will be counted on to be the No. 1 receiver for coach Dabo Swinney's squad," Sallee said. "He can stretch the field deep, win 50/50 balls and will have the best quarterback in the country tossing him the football in 2020."