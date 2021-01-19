Tigers look to bounce back at Georgia Tech

TigerNet Staff by

The No. 20-ranked Clemson men's basketball team will be back in action Wednesday night in Atlanta. The Tigers (9-2, 3-2 ACC) head to Georgia Tech (6-3, 2-1) and McCamish Pavilion for a 7 p.m. broadcast start on RSN. The contest will be televised on Fox Sports South locally with Tom Werme and Brian Oliver calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. Game notes • Clemson (KenPom: No. 36 overall, No. 7 adjusted defensive efficiency (89.5) is ranked 12th nationally in scoring defense (60.1 points per game), which is also second in the ACC. • The Tigers are fresh off of an 85-50 defeat to No. 18 Virginia, which came after having two games postponed and five days paused for COVID-19 protocol.

• Georgia Tech has not played since Jan. 3 due to COVID-19 protocol postponements, a 70-54 win at home over Wake Forest. They were on a four-game winning streak with six victories in their last seven games before the pause.

• Clemson leads the all-time series with Georgia Tech 73-65. They trail the series in Atlanta, 26-44.

• Clemson has won five-of-the-last-seven in the series dating back to the 2016-17 season.

• This marks just the fourth time since the 2009-10 season that a team is ranked in the AP Poll at the time of the game.

• Clemson was ranked for two wins in 2017-18 and both teams were ranked for its lone meeting in 2009-10 - a two-point Tiger loss on the road.

Clemson rotation/GT starting 5

(20/22) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 11/11 7.2 5.1 1.8 25.8

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 11/7 5.3 3.9 1.0 19.9

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 11/10 8.8 2.3 2.2 27.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 11/3 3.0 1.6 0.7 14.9

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 11/2 10.3 1.3 2.5 23.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 6/2 6.7 4.2 0.3 15.5

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 11/2 2.6 1.9 0.4 11.2

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 11/3 4.5 1.3 0.1 12.7

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 10/4 4.2 2.6 1.3 19.6

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 5/0 0.8 0.8 0.2 5.1

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 10/0 5.4 2.7 0.0 12.5

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 11/11 11.6 5.7 2.4 25.9

(--/--) Georgia Tech Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Michael Devoe 6-5 197 Jr. Orlando, Fla. 9/9 14.2 4.9 3.2 33.7

G 3 Bubba Parham 5-10 162 Sr. Snellville, Ga. 9/7 9.7 3.7 2.3 30.9

G 10 Jose Alvarado 6-0 179 Sr. Brooklyn, N.Y. 9/9 18.1 3.7 3.8 36.0

F 4 Jordan Usher 6-7 213 Sr. Canton, Ga. 9/9 9.7 5.2 3.0 27.1

F 5 Moses Wright 6-9 233 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. 9/9 17.0 7.1 2.0 35.5