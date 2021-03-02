Clemson wraps ACC road slate at Syracuse

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson (15-5, 9-5 ACC) wraps its ACC road slate Wednesday at Syracuse (14-8, 8-7) in a makeup matchup for an earlier postponed game. Tipoff in the Carrier Dome is set for 5:01 p.m. ET. Wes Durham and Chris Spatola will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network. Tigers guard Al-Amir Dawes turned in a season-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting in a 66-58 win over Miami Saturday. Dawes was perfect from three-point range (4-for-4). Syracuse topped UNC 72-70 on Monday in the Carrier Dome and are 12-1 at home this season. The Orange rank 59th on KenPom with the 32nd-best offense and 94th-best defense, while Clemson is 38th overall a top-15 defense (11) and offense rated just into the triple-digits (108). Clemson-Syracuse series notes

• Clemson leads the all-time series with Syracuse 7-4, including winning the last three matchups in the series.

• The Tigers took the first meeting of the season on Feb. 6, by a 78-61 final score. The 17-point margin of victory is the largest for either team in series history.

• The lone contest between the Tigers and Orange in the 2019-20 season came down to the final seconds. Khavon Moore grabbed a live ball rebound and pushed the ball up court, crossing over near the free throw line and finding a back-cutting Clyde Trapp who scored the game-winning basket in a 71-70 win. Trapp scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed a then-career-high nine rebounds.

Clemson rotation and Syracuse starting 5

(RV/RV) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 20/20 7.0 5.6 2.4 28.6

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 20/9 4.5 3.4 0.9 17.3

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 20/14 8.5 2.1 1.7 25.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 20/4 2.7 1.4 0.9 13.4

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 20/7 9.1 1.3 2.4 23.9

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 15/9 6.3 4.0 0.3 15.4

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 19/2 2.8 2.1 0.3 10.8

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 20/7 4.6 1.4 0.4 15.2

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 18/8 4.3 2.4 1.3 17.8

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 7/0 1.1 1.0 0.1 4.6

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 17/0 4.1 2.1 0.1 10.6

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 20/20 13.6 6.2 2.5 28.9

(--/--) Syracuse Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 11 Joseph Girard III 6-1 195 So. Glens Falls, N.Y. 22/22 9.7 2.7 3.1 27.9

G 35 Buddy Boeheim 6-6 195 Jr. Fayetteville, N.Y. 19/19 15.9 2.3 2.8 35.9

F 0 Alan Griffin 6-5 190 Jr. Ossining, N.Y. 22/21 15.0 6.5 1.8 31.7

F 1 Quincy Guerrier 6-7 220 So. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 22/22 14.8 8.9 0.9 33.1

F 21 Marek Dolezaj 6-10 201 Sr. Bratislava, Slovakia 22/22 10.7 5.2 3.2 34.8