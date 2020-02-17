Clemson set to host Furman

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers play their first midweek game of the season with Furman Wednesday. GAMES SETUP • Who - Furman (2-1) vs. Clemson (3-0) • Best Ranking - FUR - NR; CU - NR • When - Wednesday (4 p.m.) • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch - ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers - Graham Doty (Wednesday), Richie Shaffer (Wednesday) • Listen (Radio) - WCCP (105.5 FM, 97.5 FM), ESPN Upstate • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com, TuneIn • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball • Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON • Promotion - Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2. SERIES HISTORY (FURMAN) • Overall Record - Clemson leads 154-57-4 (1896-2019) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 83-26-1 (1896-2019) STARTING PITCHERS • Wednesday - TBA (FUR) vs. TBA (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 3-0 home record, swept Liberty by a combined score of 12-5 last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 4.0 runs per game and hitting .304 with a .398 on-base percentage, .402 slugging percentage and three steals.

• The pitching staff has a 1.33 ERA, .156 opponents’ batting average and 2.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .950.

FURMAN OVERVIEW

• Furman, who plays USC Upstate on Tuesday, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Brett Harker.

• The Paladins beat La Salle twice in three home games last weekend. They are hitting .209 and have a 3.67 ERA and .948 fielding percentage.

• Jake Crawford is 3-for-5, Jordan Starkes is 4-for-12 and Trent Alley is 3-for-10, while Rob Hughes has the team's lone save.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson held Liberty to 2-for-28 (.071) with runners in scoring position in the three-game series.

• Adam Hackenberg, Elijah Henderson, Kier Meredith and James Parker hit safely in all three games against Liberty.

• Clemson has defeated Furman 21 games in a row since the Paladins' last win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 3, 2009.

SPIERS CLOSING THE DOOR AGAIN

• Senior right-hander moved into the closer role in 2019 and is in the same role in 2020.

• He is one of only two seniors on the 2020 team, joining righthander Sheldon Reed.

• He is 0-0 with one save, an 0.00 ERA, a .125 opponents' batting average and five strikeouts against no walks in 4.0 innings pitched.

• He has made two relief appearances, tied for most on the team.

• In his career, he is 4-7 with 16 saves, a 2.76 ERA and 91 strikeouts against 35 walks in 98.0 innings pitched over 64 relief appearances.

• His 16 career saves are tied for fifth-most in Tiger history.

• He has allowed just 67 hits in his career, good for a .189 opponents' batting average.

• He has allowed just 14 of his 76 inherited baserunners to score in his career.