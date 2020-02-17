Clemson set to host Furman
by - Monday, February 17, 2020 6:36 PM
Clemson set to host Furman

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers play their first midweek game of the season with Furman Wednesday.

GAMES SETUP

• Who - Furman (2-1) vs. Clemson (3-0)

• Best Ranking - FUR - NR; CU - NR

• When - Wednesday (4 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - Graham Doty (Wednesday), Richie Shaffer (Wednesday)

• Listen (Radio) - WCCP (105.5 FM, 97.5 FM), ESPN Upstate

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com, TuneIn

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

• Promotion - Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.

SERIES HISTORY (FURMAN)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 154-57-4 (1896-2019)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 83-26-1 (1896-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Wednesday - TBA (FUR) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 3-0 home record, swept Liberty by a combined score of 12-5 last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 4.0 runs per game and hitting .304 with a .398 on-base percentage, .402 slugging percentage and three steals.

• The pitching staff has a 1.33 ERA, .156 opponents’ batting average and 2.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio and Clemson is fielding .950.

FURMAN OVERVIEW

• Furman, who plays USC Upstate on Tuesday, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Brett Harker.

• The Paladins beat La Salle twice in three home games last weekend. They are hitting .209 and have a 3.67 ERA and .948 fielding percentage.

• Jake Crawford is 3-for-5, Jordan Starkes is 4-for-12 and Trent Alley is 3-for-10, while Rob Hughes has the team's lone save.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson held Liberty to 2-for-28 (.071) with runners in scoring position in the three-game series.

Adam Hackenberg, Elijah Henderson, Kier Meredith and James Parker hit safely in all three games against Liberty.

• Clemson has defeated Furman 21 games in a row since the Paladins' last win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 3, 2009.

SPIERS CLOSING THE DOOR AGAIN

• Senior right-hander moved into the closer role in 2019 and is in the same role in 2020.

• He is one of only two seniors on the 2020 team, joining righthander Sheldon Reed.

• He is 0-0 with one save, an 0.00 ERA, a .125 opponents' batting average and five strikeouts against no walks in 4.0 innings pitched.

• He has made two relief appearances, tied for most on the team.

• In his career, he is 4-7 with 16 saves, a 2.76 ERA and 91 strikeouts against 35 walks in 98.0 innings pitched over 64 relief appearances.

• His 16 career saves are tied for fifth-most in Tiger history.

• He has allowed just 67 hits in his career, good for a .189 opponents' batting average.

• He has allowed just 14 of his 76 inherited baserunners to score in his career.

Comment on this story
Print   
Former Clemson DL commits to Arkansas
Former Clemson DL commits to Arkansas
Clemson announces 2020 Football gameday designations
Clemson announces 2020 Football gameday designations
Clemson set to host Furman
Clemson set to host Furman
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week