Clemson seeks rebound hosting Tar Heels

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson men's basketball (10-5, 4-5 ACC) looks to rebound from the blowout loss at Duke last time out when hosting North Carolina (11-5, 6-3) this Tuesday. The contest will be televised on ACCN at 7 p.m. with Rece Davis and Jon Crispin calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. Series history v. UNC • Clemson trails the all-time series with North Carolina 22-133, including 17-40 in games played in Clemson. • In the last meeting, the Tigers won their first-ever game in Chapel Hill last season (Jan. 11, 2020) 79-76 in overtime.

• Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals - leading the Tigers in every category.

• The Tigers and Tar Heels have split the last four meetings (2-2) dating back to 2017-18.

• All four of those meetings have been decided by 10 points or less, with three decided by four points or less.

• UNC ranks 36th overall in the KenPom ratings, with a top-50 defense (29th) and a just outside the top-50 offense (53), while Clemson is now 60th overall (No. 101 offense/No. 20 defense).

Clemson rotation/UNC Starting 5

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 15/15 7.2 5.3 1.7 26.9

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 15/9 4.5 3.7 1.0 19.1

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 15/14 8.5 2.2 1.9 26.5

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 15/3 3.4 1.5 0.8 14.6

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 15/2 8.8 1.1 2.3 22.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 10/4 5.4 3.6 0.3 13.8

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 14/3 2.5 2.1 0.4 11.2

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 15/3 3.9 1.4 0.2 13.1

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 14/8 5.0 2.8 1.3 20.2

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 6/0 1.3 0.8 0.2 4.7

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 14/0 4.4 2.3 0.1 11.2

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 15/15 12.5 5.9 2.5 26.9

(RV/RV) North Carolina Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 1 Leaky Black 6-8 195 Jr. Concord, N.C. 16/15 6.7 5.9 2.7 29.8

G 4 RJ Davis 6-0 160 Fr. White Plains, N.Y. 16/10 9.2 2.5 2.3 24.3

G 24 Kerwin Walton 6-5 205 Fr. Hopkins, Minn. 16/8 6.5 1.4 2.0 17.7

F 5 Armando Bacot 6-10 240 So. Richmond, Va. 16/16 12.6 7.8 0.8 23.5

F 15 Garrison Brooks 6-10 240 Sr. LaFayette, Ala. 16/13 10.6 7.1 1.4 28.6