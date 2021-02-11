Clemson looks to build on streak hosting Georgia Tech
by - 2021 Feb 11, Thu 17:51
The Tigers are playing well right now. (ACC photo)
The Tigers are playing well right now. (ACC photo)

Clemson (12-5, 6-5) closes out a three-game homestand with Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5 ACC) on Friday.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 8:01 p.m. ET. Mike Monaco and Dan Bonner will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network.

Latest Clemson bracket projections

Series history vs. Georgia Tech

• Clemson leads the all-time series with Georgia Tech 73-66, including a 46-17 mark in games played in Clemson and a 38-9 record in games played in Littlejohn.

• Clemson has won five-of-the-last-eight in the series dating back to the 2016-17 season.

• Georgia Tech won the first matchup this season in Atlanta, 83-65, on Jan. 20. The Yellow Jackets have lost 4-of-6 since that game, including a 57-49 decision at home versus No. 9 Virginia on Wednesday. Clemson has won 3-of-5 since the matchup and its last two games in that stretch.

• Clemson is rated 48th by KenPom as of Thursday (102nd on offense; 11th on defense) against a No. 61 rating for Georgia Tech (51st on offense; 77th on defense).

Clemson rotation and GT starting 5

(RV/RV) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 16/16 7.6 5.5 1.8 27.4

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 16/9 4.3 3.5 0.9 18.2

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 16/14 8.4 2.1 1.8 25.9

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 16/3 3.4 1.4 0.8 14.8

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 16/3 8.6 1.3 2.1 23.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 11/5 6.4 3.6 0.4 14.9

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 15/2 2.5 2.0 0.3 11.1

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 16/4 3.8 1.4 0.3 13.8

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 14/8 5.0 2.8 1.3 20.2

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 6/0 1.3 0.8 0.2 4.7

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 15/0 4.1 2.1 0.1 10.8

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 16/16 12.3 5.9 2.8 27.4

(--/--) Georgia Tech Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Michael Devoe 6-5 197 Jr. Orlando, Fla. 16/16 13.4 4.7 3.1 33.4

G 3 Bubba Parham 5-10 162 Sr. Snellville, Ga. 15/12 7.5 3.2 1.9 30.7

G 10 Jose Alvarado 6-0 179 Sr. Brooklyn, N.Y. 16/16 17.6 3.6 4.3 37.1

F 4 Jordan Usher 6-7 213 Sr. Canton, Ga. 16/16 11.4 4.3 2.8 29.1

F 5 Moses Wright 6-9 233 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. 16/16 16.1 7.6 2.2 36.1

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DB commits to Marshall
Former Clemson DB commits to Marshall
Clemson baseball picked fourth in Atlantic by coaches
Clemson baseball picked fourth in Atlantic by coaches
Clemson falls to No. 4 NC State
Clemson falls to No. 4 NC State
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week