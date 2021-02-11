Clemson looks to build on streak hosting Georgia Tech

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson (12-5, 6-5) closes out a three-game homestand with Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5 ACC) on Friday. Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 8:01 p.m. ET. Mike Monaco and Dan Bonner will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network. Latest Clemson bracket projections Series history vs. Georgia Tech • Clemson leads the all-time series with Georgia Tech 73-66, including a 46-17 mark in games played in Clemson and a 38-9 record in games played in Littlejohn. • Clemson has won five-of-the-last-eight in the series dating back to the 2016-17 season.

• Georgia Tech won the first matchup this season in Atlanta, 83-65, on Jan. 20. The Yellow Jackets have lost 4-of-6 since that game, including a 57-49 decision at home versus No. 9 Virginia on Wednesday. Clemson has won 3-of-5 since the matchup and its last two games in that stretch.

• Clemson is rated 48th by KenPom as of Thursday (102nd on offense; 11th on defense) against a No. 61 rating for Georgia Tech (51st on offense; 77th on defense).

Clemson rotation and GT starting 5

(RV/RV) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 16/16 7.6 5.5 1.8 27.4

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 16/9 4.3 3.5 0.9 18.2

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 16/14 8.4 2.1 1.8 25.9

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 16/3 3.4 1.4 0.8 14.8

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 16/3 8.6 1.3 2.1 23.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 11/5 6.4 3.6 0.4 14.9

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 15/2 2.5 2.0 0.3 11.1

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 3/0 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 16/4 3.8 1.4 0.3 13.8

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 14/8 5.0 2.8 1.3 20.2

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.3 0.0 1.5

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 6/0 1.3 0.8 0.2 4.7

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 15/0 4.1 2.1 0.1 10.8

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 16/16 12.3 5.9 2.8 27.4

(--/--) Georgia Tech Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Michael Devoe 6-5 197 Jr. Orlando, Fla. 16/16 13.4 4.7 3.1 33.4

G 3 Bubba Parham 5-10 162 Sr. Snellville, Ga. 15/12 7.5 3.2 1.9 30.7

G 10 Jose Alvarado 6-0 179 Sr. Brooklyn, N.Y. 16/16 17.6 3.6 4.3 37.1

F 4 Jordan Usher 6-7 213 Sr. Canton, Ga. 16/16 11.4 4.3 2.8 29.1

F 5 Moses Wright 6-9 233 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. 16/16 16.1 7.6 2.2 36.1