Bracket Watch: Clemson as high as 6-seed in national projections
Brad Brownell's Tigers are projected as high as a 6-seed among national outlets after stringing a pair of ACC wins together last week.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has the Tigers in that 6-seed spot, opposite a play-in game of Indiana and LSU. On average, Clemson is still an 8-seed across the major projections. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Tigers there currently, playing Arkansas and a game away from a date with projected one-seed Ohio State. Next up for the Tigers is a team on the outside of the NCAA Tournament bubble, Georgia Tech (9-6), to wrap up a three-game homestand on Friday (8 p.m./ACC Network). The Yellow Jackets have dropped 3-of-5 since an 83-65 win over the Tigers in Atlanta on Jan. 20. They did win last time out at home over Notre Dame, 82-80, on Feb. 6, and will host No. 9 Virginia on Wednesday. Clemson has won three of its last four games, with all three wins ranked inside the top-55 of the NCAA's NET rankings.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has the Tigers in that 6-seed spot, opposite a play-in game of Indiana and LSU.
On average, Clemson is still an 8-seed across the major projections. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Tigers there currently, playing Arkansas and a game away from a date with projected one-seed Ohio State.
Next up for the Tigers is a team on the outside of the NCAA Tournament bubble, Georgia Tech (9-6), to wrap up a three-game homestand on Friday (8 p.m./ACC Network). The Yellow Jackets have dropped 3-of-5 since an 83-65 win over the Tigers in Atlanta on Jan. 20. They did win last time out at home over Notre Dame, 82-80, on Feb. 6, and will host No. 9 Virginia on Wednesday.
Clemson has won three of its last four games, with all three wins ranked inside the top-55 of the NCAA's NET rankings.
Clemson NCAA Tourney profile
Record: 12-5
NET: 47
KenPom: 47
Strength of schedule: 12
Non-conference SOS: 118
Record vs. Quadrant 1 teams*: 3-4
Quadrant 3 or 4 losses: None.
* 1-30 NET teams at home, 1-50 at neutral sites, 1-75 in away games.