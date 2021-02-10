Bracket Watch: Clemson as high as 6-seed in national projections

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has the Tigers in that 6-seed spot, opposite a play-in game of Indiana and LSU.

On average, Clemson is still an 8-seed across the major projections. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Tigers there currently, playing Arkansas and a game away from a date with projected one-seed Ohio State.

Next up for the Tigers is a team on the outside of the NCAA Tournament bubble, Georgia Tech (9-6), to wrap up a three-game homestand on Friday (8 p.m./ACC Network). The Yellow Jackets have dropped 3-of-5 since an 83-65 win over the Tigers in Atlanta on Jan. 20. They did win last time out at home over Notre Dame, 82-80, on Feb. 6, and will host No. 9 Virginia on Wednesday.

Clemson has won three of its last four games, with all three wins ranked inside the top-55 of the NCAA's NET rankings.