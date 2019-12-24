Clemson leads PFF list for top underclassmen in CFP

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson’s group of underclassmen set to return paced Pro Football Focus’ top-50 underclassmen players list for Playoff teams. The Tigers’ underclassmen group had 17 make it, ahead of Ohio State (14), Oklahoma (10) and LSU (9). Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence leads the list, ahead of LSU CB Derek Stingley and WR Ja’Marr Chase. “This one was a no-brainer, as he's our top-rated prospect among all the quarterbacks in the playoff,” PFF writes, “including the upperclassmen. His highs are higher than anyone we've ever seen at his age, and he can make quite literally every throw on the football field. He hit his stride down the stretch of the season, as he's the highest-graded quarterback since Week 8. He's limited the turnover-worthy plays admirably over that span, throwing just one over his 148 attempts after Week 8 — the fewest among all qualified signal-callers.” Justyn Ross (6) and Xavier Thomas (8) also cracked the top-10. Tyler Davis is just outside the top-10 (11). “Of his 17 tackles in run defense this season, Davis has had 14 of them credited as a defensive stop,” PFF said, “as he's dominated against the opposing team's rushing attack. He's also added a solid level of play all season long with his pass-rushing, accumulating 25 total pressures — including 10 combined sacks and hits — and batting two passes at the line of scrimmage.”

Clemson’s group is filled out by Jackson Carman (14), Derion Kendrick (17), Jordan McFadden (23), Joe Ngata (27), Lyn-J Dixon (28), Matt Bockhorst (31), Mario Goodrich (35), Luke Price (39), Jordan Williams (40), Logan Rudolph (42), Baylon Spector (45), Frank Ladson Jr. (47) and KJ Henry (48).

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was the Buckeyes' top-ranked player at No. 4, followed by offensive guard Wyatt Davis (5).