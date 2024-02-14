Clemson lacrosse downs Paladins on road

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson lacrosse team improved to 2-0 after beating Furman 11-5 at Paladin Stadium on Wednesday, February 14. Clemson scored six straight unanswered goals in the first half to give them a comfortable lead early. The Tigers successfully cleared 20 of its 22 clear attempts and outshot Furman 21 to 18. The Tigers and Paladins split draw controls at 10 each. "It was great to get our first win on the road," said Head Coach Allison Kwolek. "We look forward to being back home on Saturday." Clemson spread the ball on offense, as seven Tigers found the net in tonight's matchup. Freshmen Kayla Macleod and Blair Byrne registered their first collegiate goals and retuner Emma Tilson scored her first goal of the 2024 season. In cage, Emily Lamparter registered eight saves on 13 shots, including saving four free position shots. Three minutes into the game, Claire Bockstie got Clemson on the board first. The Tigers went on to score five more unanswered goals. Furman would not score until there were 26 seconds left in the first half. Bocksite once again opened the scoring in the second half with another unassisted goal, bringing her total number of goals scored this season up to six. Clemson and Furman each notched three goals in the fourth quarter to make the final score 11-5. Up Next: The Tigers will return home to play Coastal Carolina at 12 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 17. Tigers lead 6-1 at the half 👏 pic.twitter.com/VPJyWM6tR3 — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) February 14, 2024