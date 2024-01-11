Clemson gymnastics set to host inaugural meet

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson gymnastics takes center stage on Friday, January 12, inside Littlejohn Coliseum for the inaugural meet for a program that was announced in the spring of 2021. The meet is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be shown on ACCNX. The Tigers, who took 2022-23 as an exhibition season, have been eager to take the floor, led by head coach Amy Smith. Smith has compiled a roster of eight transfers (six from Utah State) and ten newcomers who are expected to make a splash in not just the ACC, but all of Division I gymnastics. Clemson is led by redshirt senior Rebecca Wells, who followed Smith to Clemson from Utah State as the 2022 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference All-Around champion. Redshirt-sophomore Brie Clark is another highly decorated Utah State transfer, coming to Clemson after earning Second Team WGCA All-America honors in 2022. Wells and NC State-transfer Lauren Rutherford were both named to the ACC's Preseason Watch List and were joined by redshirt freshman Lilly Lippeatt, who was named to the Newcomer Watch List. Lippeatt was the Tigers' first high school signee in program history. Friday's meet has been designated as an "Orange Out". The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative credential and lanyard, as well as orange LED baton. Tickets for Friday's meet can be purchased here. We’re THIS excited for Friday, but we need your help to ORANGE OUT LJC for our very first meet! 🧡🤩



We can’t wait to CU there! #TeamOne pic.twitter.com/xjFADuJaLb — Clemson Gymnastics (@ClemsonGym) January 9, 2024