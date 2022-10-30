Travis Etienne posts career-best game in London

Travis Etienne has put up big numbers in three starts and been a bright spot in an otherwise tough first half of the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Etienne rushed for a career-high 156 yards with one touchdown in the Jaguars' 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos over at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Through those three consecutive starts, the 2021 first-round pick, who missed last season after preseason foot surgery, has rushed for 356 yards, which is the best mark for any new starter in franchise history.

With Etienne showing off his skills lately, the Jaguars traded their previous starting running back James Robinson to the New York Jets last week.

It was a tougher day for his former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence, who threw his second pick of the game on Jacksonville's final drive to seal a fifth-straight loss. He finished 18-of-31 passing for 133 yards with a TD pass.

Travis Etienne is one of the most entertaining backs to watch in the league.



49-yards! (he breaks a huge run each week)pic.twitter.com/06gX0w6jXp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 30, 2022

With 85 rush yards already in the first half, Travis Etienne Jr. now has the most rush yards in #Jaguars history in his first 3 career starts



Most Rush Yds in First 3 Career Starts in JAX history:



Travis Etienne = 285 (& counting)

Maurice Jones-Drew = 270

Fred Taylor = 232 pic.twitter.com/BMSAG9zF78 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 30, 2022