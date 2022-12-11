Clemson's upcoming schedule gets busy with Orange Bowl practice, signing day

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and after a week to sit back and relax and reflect, it’s about to get busy.

Clemson capped off the ACC schedule with a 39-10 victory over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte nine days ago. There was plenty of news last week with the Tigers adding players to the transfer portal, but none of that was on-site. That all changes starting today.

Let’s check out the schedule.

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas 86th annual Shrine Bowl Game Week will begin today and conclude with the game on December 17th with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Viking Stadium at Spartanburg High School.

Participating in the Shrine Bowl are Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green and Greenville wide receiver Tyler Brown. Brown is already a Clemson commit, and Green is expected to announce for the Tigers Tuesday. We will be there today for practice observations and interviews.

Green rushed for 2,272 yards and 33 touchdowns over a 15-game state championship run this season, adding over 500 receiving yards and six scores.

Practice for the Orange Bowl starts Tuesday, and the media will be allowed to watch the early portion of practice (individual drills). We get head coach Dabo Swinney about 12:40 or so, and then practice starts after that. Then we will be allowed to interview select players after practice.

We will be back out there Wednesday on the same schedule (except for interviewing Coach Swinney).

Then it looks like (which is strange) that we won’t be allowed back for any kind of interviews until National Signing Day next Wednesday.

Then we are off to the Orange Bowl. It is my expectation that many of Clemson’s traveling party will leave for Miami on Christmas Day. Like in the past, there will be a traveling party that will take a jet to Miami. However, many players are expected to make their own way to the bowl game (for the travel reimbursement and so they can go their own way after the game) so there won’t be the grand arrival we’ve seen for some bowl games.

The first interview session is on the 27th (Tuesday), starting at 8 a.m. with Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks and selected defensive players. Later that morning we will talk to Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and selected offensive players. Practice is later that day with a media-viewing window scheduled at the start.

On that following Wednesday, it’s Clemson co-defensive coordinators Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn and players, followed by Tennessee’s offensive group. Practice will once again be later that day with a media-viewing window at the start.

There will be a joint press conference on Thursday with Dabo Swinney and Josh Heupel and Friday is game day.

In between now and then? A lot to do.