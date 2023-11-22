Clemson's 1-2 RB punch boosting Tiger offense, with decisions on playing future coming

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The Tigers have found a balance between junior running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah down the stretch. Mafah has shown what he can do with the ball in his hands, as he is 95 yards away from reaching 1,000 all-purpose yards. Further, he only needs one more rushing touchdown to have ten on the season. Having both backs in the game has proved vital for Clemson’s run game. “Having both of us be able to play is a huge help to our offense,” Mafah said. “I feel like we can both be used in many different ways and just feed off each other’s energy and just support each other throughout the game.” Both Shipley and Mafah, and the rest of the offense for that matter, have had troubles throughout the season with turnovers, more specifically with fumbles. Clemson is still tied for the most fumbles lost out of any team in the FBS with 13. They are also tied for the most turnovers lost out of any team with a positive turnover margin with a total of 20 turnovers. Ball security has clearly been an issue, but Mafah and the rest of the offense have continued to move forward to overcome the turnovers. “The ball is everything in this game and just minor details and everything really played a huge part in a football game and things like that just happen. You never want a fumble to happen, but sometimes it just doesn’t go your way,” Mafah said. “But, our part is just to keep practicing and being able to keep repping and just holding onto the ball and doing what we can, continuing to get better and better with that. A running back never means to fumble. No one ever means to lose the ball, but you just got to keep repping it and get better.” Finishing off the regular season, No. 24 Clemson travels to Columbia to face off against the Gamecocks. South Carolina is looking to become bowl-eligible, while the Tigers are looking to continue their winning streak and get revenge for how this game ended last season. Going on the road for this game, the Gamecock crowd is a unique environment, but it is something Mafah is looking forward to. “It’s a great atmosphere, and that’s just, as I said earlier, one of the things that you dreamt of growing up, playing this game, just being able to play a rival game like this and be in a hostile environment,” Mafah said. “It’s what you want, and I accept the challenge. I know the guys on the team do, and we’re just excited to be able to go out there and do what we can to win and just accept the fitness of the game and just take it all in, last one of the season.” Given Mafah is approaching the end of his third season, and how well he has played this year, there were questions about whether he will declare for the NFL Draft. This season is undoubtedly his best. In the Notre Dame game, when Shipley was unable to play, Mafah had a career day with 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He has had at least 80 rushing yards in the last four games. Academically, Mafah came into this season classified as a senior, thus putting him in a position where he could graduate in May with his B.S. in Management. Therefore, if he went to the NFL Draft following this season, he could also leave with his degree. In addition, Shipley has put himself in the exact same position and has a decision to come as well. If Shipley goes to the NFL Draft, Mafah would be the primary back in the upcoming season for Clemson if he elected to stay. This could help to boost his draft stock further and maybe give himself a better chance at going sooner in the draft than if he went to the NFL Draft now. Still, given the 2023 season he has had, it may make sense to try to capitalize on that success. He is also a good size for an NFL running back at 6 foot-1, 230 pounds. Therefore, there is a lot of upside in going to the draft now as opposed to waiting a year where you never know what could occur in football, such as an injury. Those decisions will come down the road, however. “Right now, I’m honestly just really focused on finishing, closing out South Carolina and bowl game and just thinking about (the NFL Draft) after we get these priorities done,” Mafah said. This duo > pic.twitter.com/hLVTTqC64e — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 22, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now