Swinney updates who he expects to play in bowl game

Swinney said as of right now he expects all hands on deck for the Gator Bowl.
by - Senior Writer - 2023 Dec 7 15:31

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that while things can change in a hurry in the new world of college football, he has a pretty good idea ahead of who will be available for the Gator Bowl against Kentucky.

The Tigers have had several players enter the transfer portal, and others have declared for the NFL Draft. Rumors have swirled around other players, and Swinney was asked Thursday if he had an idea about who would play in the bowl game.

“Obviously, you have a few guys that are publicly in the portal. It's unfortunate that that's just the way it is,” Swinney said. “They do, but they're not supposed to talk to them until you get in the (portal). You got that process and kids trying to decide where they're going to go. You know about those guys. Then Ruke (Orhorhoro) and, Trot (Jeremiah Trotter), and Nate (Wiggins) are going pro. They've decided that they're not going to play. Other than that, I think all hands are on deck. But what is today? Today's Thursday. We have a team meeting on Sunday. We'll know a little bit more as we get to that point. But I do know this, we got a team that's super excited about being in the Gator Bowl, and whatever we got, we're going to have great preparation, and we'll be excited to go down there and compete.”

The game is a noon ESPN broadcast on December 29 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Tigers (8-4) are listed as a 7-point favorite over the Wildcats (7-5) currently.

