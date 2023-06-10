Clemson offers big-time offensive tackle from Texas

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson offers Texas offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley

Clemson offers Texas offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jun 10, Sat 13:43
Jaylan Beckley - Offensive Line
Height: 6-5   Weight: 285   Hometown: Addison, TX (Trinity Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR

2025 offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley from Addison, TX announced a Clemson offer while on a visit on Saturday.

"To God be the glory - Clemson Football offered," Beckley posted on social media.

Some of his other offers include LSU, Memphis, Georgia, Houston, Duke, and Mississippi State.

He plans to visit Oklahoma on June 15 for another football camp.

