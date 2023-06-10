Clemson offers big-time offensive tackle from Texas

|
Clemson offers Texas offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley
|2023 Jun 10, Sat 13:43- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-5 Weight: 285 Hometown: Addison, TX (Trinity Christian Academy HS) Class: 2025
2025 offensive tackle
Jaylan Beckley from Addison, TX announced a Clemson offer while on a visit on Saturday.
"To God be the glory - Clemson Football offered," Beckley posted on social media. Some of his other offers include LSU, Memphis, Georgia, Houston, Duke, and Mississippi State. He plans to visit Oklahoma on June 15 for another football camp. "New year, and I'm here for it.." 🦾😎 #NeverOffSeason @TCAAddisonFB #OL #OLine #TexasHSFootball #classof2025 #D1 #Recruit #SpringGame #TexasFootball #Dallas #Offer #AllGloryToGod @iambrvndonp pic.twitter.com/RLf71pQPIs
"To God be the glory - Clemson Football offered," Beckley posted on social media.
Some of his other offers include LSU, Memphis, Georgia, Houston, Duke, and Mississippi State.
He plans to visit Oklahoma on June 15 for another football camp.
"New year, and I'm here for it.." 🦾😎 #NeverOffSeason @TCAAddisonFB #OL #OLine #TexasHSFootball #classof2025 #D1 #Recruit #SpringGame #TexasFootball #Dallas #Offer #AllGloryToGod @iambrvndonp pic.twitter.com/RLf71pQPIs— Jaylan Beckley (@JaylanBeckley) April 21, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now