CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Mark Wahlberg regrets not going to college after visiting Clemson

Mark Wahlberg regrets not going to college after visiting Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 10 15:18

"There's something in the hills" is a phrase that characterizes the experience of most individuals when they hang out in Tiger Town.

Famous Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea recently visited Clemson during parents' weekend to spend quality time with their 20-year-old daughter, Ella Rae.

As he explored the campus, Wahlberg was impressed by the enjoyable atmosphere that the students were immersed in.

Reflecting on the visit, he shared during an interview with the TODAY show, "We just went to parents' weekend, you know, with the sorority girls and the frat house. "It was like, 'Oh my God.' I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw (this)."

He went on to express joy with his daughter's progress.

"She's just so happy there. She's really thriving."

During his short stay at Clemson, Wahlberg bartended to promote his tequila, played golf at the Walker Course, lifted weights, and hung out with the football team.

