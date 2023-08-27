ESPN College GameDay debates Clemson vs. FSU, makes ACC and Playoff picks

TigerNet Staff by

The picks are in for college football's flagship preview show, and the reviews are mixed on Clemson versus Florida State in the ACC and those teams' Playoff prospects. ESPN's College GameDay made its season predictions with its four-man crew of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit, and two of the four have an ACC team in the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for Dabo Swinney's Tigers, those two each have FSU there, but the other half have Clemson winning the ACC yet falling short of that tier. Howard has a CFP four of Alabama, Michigan, Florida State and Texas, with Michigan topping the Crimson Tide in the title game. Howard likes Clemson, but he favors the Seminoles more. "I think Clemson's going to have a really good year. They have a lot of talent," Howard said. "I mean you talk about a high-quality team, but so much is riding on the quarterback position. Cade Klubnik, is he going to be able to rise to the occasion? I think that they're going to have a fantastic season, but I'm rolling with the Seminoles man. Jordan Travis, man, that kid -- I saw people talking about his practice the other day. (Chris) Fowler was up there the other day and he was like, 'This guy is another level. He's accurate. He's a leader. So I'm going with the Seminoles." The show host Davis has a CFP quartet of Michigan, Georgia, Florida State and Southern Cal. "I don't think Florida State beats Clemson twice, but they'll beat them when it counts," Davis said, alluding to an ACC title game rematch. Herbstreit says Clemson's run all centers on the offense, but he's picking the Tigers to win the ACC. "I think Clemson will feed off this energy around. 'Is it over? Is the reign over? Is it behind them? Is Dabo's best behind him?' You know he's just like, 'Thank you, keep saying it. Keep saying it,'" Herbstreit said. "Here's the reality, this Clemson team has had Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence -- the last two years, is it just the offense? Is it fair to put it on DJ Uiagalelei and the lack of execution? They still have a great defense. They still have great athletes. So we're looking at Cade Klubnik. We're looking at Garrett Riley. We're looking at, okay, this offense is going to get back at being dynamic. And there are moments in that bowl game against Tennessee that you saw it and I think the future of what we'll see this year, but with a new coordinator, I'm just excited to see. "I think they'll play with a chip on their shoulder. They hear the negativity. We'll just see if they're better on offense. That will be the big question...I looked at this and it was such a tough decision here between Florida State and Clemson. They're going to Death Valley. For me, you give Clemson the advantage because they get Florida State at home...I think Cade Klubnik with Garrett Riley (and) a chance to get that Clemson offense humming again; they've got some dynamic playmakers out on the perimeter, (Will) Shipley who can run the ball, the defense is always going to be good -- I still think Clemson is the team to beat." McAfee says Clemson has earned the distinction of being a preseason league favorite. "Seven out of the last eight ACC titles come from the Clemson Tigers," McAfee said. "There's a reason they're at the top of the mountain. You don't just fall there. I think Cade Klubnik was put in some very terrible situations last year. Backed up, fourth quarter, third quarter in relief of DJ Uiagalelei...But I think Cade Klubnik with Garrett Riley is going to be a match made in heaven. Because if you watch Cade play, there's some flashes of some real greatness and I think Garrett will be able to do that and the rest of the Clemson team, whose 5-stars are everywhere should be able to do that." In the other CFP picks, Herbstreit and McAfee have an identical Top 4 of Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia, but Herbstreit takes Alabama over Ohio State in the National Championship and McAfee picks Alabama over Georgia.

