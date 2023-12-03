|
Clemson's place in latest AP, Coaches Top 25 votes
Clemson will be playing for a spot in the Top 25 in the bowl season.
Dabo Swinney's Tigers checked in at one spot out of the rankings for both the Associated Press and Coaches polls on Sunday. Tennessee (8-4) gets the final spot for the AP, while James Madison (11-1) has it for the Coaches. Clemson finished the season on a four-game winning streak, which included ranked wins over North Carolina and Notre Dame and then a road rivalry win at South Carolina. In metrics, the Tigers finished No. 19 with ESPN's Football Power Index and No. 23 with the SP+. Clemson will find out its bowl opponent Sunday afternoon. AP Top 25 1. Michigan (51) 2. Washington (11) 3. Texas 4. Florida State 5. Alabama 6. Georgia 7. Ohio State 8. Oregon 9. Missouri 10. Penn State 11. Ole Miss 12. Oklahoma 13. LSU 14. Arizona 15. Notre Dame 16. Louisville 17. SMU 18. Liberty 19. NC State 20. Iowa 21. Oregon State 22. Oklahoma State 23. Tulane 24. James Madison 25. Tennessee (98 points) OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Clemson 87, Troy 65, Utah 39, Kansas St. 38, Miami (Ohio) 31, Toledo 22, Kansas 8, Kentucky Coaches Poll 1. Michigan (51) 2. Washington (8) 3. Florida State T-4. Texas T-4. Alabama (3) 6. Georgia 7. Ohio State 8. Oregon 9. Missouri 10. Penn State 11. Ole Miss 12. Oklahoma 13. LSU 14. Arizona 15. Louisville 16. Notre Dame 17. Iowa 18. NC State 19. SMU 20. Liberty 21. Oklahoma State 22. Oregon State 23. Tennessee 24. Tulane 25. James Madison (114 points) Others Receiving Votes Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1; The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2023 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Blake Anderson, Utah State; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Terry Bowden, Louisiana-Monroe; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jason Candle, Toledo; Curt Cignetti, James Madison; Dave Clawson, Wake Forest; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Jake Dickert, Washington State; Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Stan Drayton, Temple; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Mike Elko, Duke; Shawn Elliott, Georgia State; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Hugh Freeze, Auburn; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Florida Atlantic; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Dana Holgorsen; Houston; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Jim Mora, Connecticut; Billy Napier, Florida; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Barry Odom, UNLV; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Nick Saban, Alabama; Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Troy; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Kyle Whittingham, Utah, Ken Wilson, Nevada; Kevin Wilson, Tulsa.
AP Top 25
1. Michigan (51)
2. Washington (11)
3. Texas
4. Florida State
5. Alabama
6. Georgia
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
11. Ole Miss
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. Arizona
15. Notre Dame
16. Louisville
17. SMU
18. Liberty
19. NC State
20. Iowa
21. Oregon State
22. Oklahoma State
23. Tulane
24. James Madison
25. Tennessee (98 points)
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Clemson 87, Troy 65, Utah 39, Kansas St. 38, Miami (Ohio) 31, Toledo 22, Kansas 8, Kentucky
Coaches Poll
1. Michigan (51)
2. Washington (8)
3. Florida State
T-4. Texas
T-4. Alabama (3)
6. Georgia
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
11. Ole Miss
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. Arizona
15. Louisville
16. Notre Dame
17. Iowa
18. NC State
19. SMU
20. Liberty
21. Oklahoma State
22. Oregon State
23. Tennessee
24. Tulane
25. James Madison (114 points)
Others Receiving Votes
Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1;
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2023 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Blake Anderson, Utah State; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Terry Bowden, Louisiana-Monroe; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jason Candle, Toledo; Curt Cignetti, James Madison; Dave Clawson, Wake Forest; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Jake Dickert, Washington State; Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Stan Drayton, Temple; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Mike Elko, Duke; Shawn Elliott, Georgia State; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Hugh Freeze, Auburn; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Florida Atlantic; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Dana Holgorsen; Houston; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Jim Mora, Connecticut; Billy Napier, Florida; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Barry Odom, UNLV; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Nick Saban, Alabama; Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Troy; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Kyle Whittingham, Utah, Ken Wilson, Nevada; Kevin Wilson, Tulsa.
