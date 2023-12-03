Clemson's place in latest AP, Coaches Top 25 votes

Dabo Swinney's Tigers checked in at one spot out of the rankings for both the Associated Press and Coaches polls on Sunday.

Tennessee (8-4) gets the final spot for the AP, while James Madison (11-1) has it for the Coaches.

Clemson finished the season on a four-game winning streak, which included ranked wins over North Carolina and Notre Dame and then a road rivalry win at South Carolina.

In metrics, the Tigers finished No. 19 with ESPN's Football Power Index and No. 23 with the SP+.

Clemson will find out its bowl opponent Sunday afternoon.

AP Top 25

1. Michigan (51)

2. Washington (11)

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Notre Dame

16. Louisville

17. SMU

18. Liberty

19. NC State

20. Iowa

21. Oregon State

22. Oklahoma State

23. Tulane

24. James Madison

25. Tennessee (98 points)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Clemson 87, Troy 65, Utah 39, Kansas St. 38, Miami (Ohio) 31, Toledo 22, Kansas 8, Kentucky

Coaches Poll

1. Michigan (51)

2. Washington (8)

3. Florida State

T-4. Texas

T-4. Alabama (3)

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Iowa

18. NC State

19. SMU

20. Liberty

21. Oklahoma State

22. Oregon State

23. Tennessee

24. Tulane

25. James Madison (114 points)

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1;

