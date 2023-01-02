Clemson defender declares for NFL draft

Clemson defender Bryan Bresee declares for NFL draft

TigerNet Staff by

Bryan Bresee announced that he is headed to the NFL on Monday afternoon.

Bresee was rated the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class and has had several first-round projections among NFL draft pundits.

"It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the NFL," Bresee said in a social media statement. "After much thought and many prayers, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Although I'm excited for this next chapter in my football journey, I will always be a Clemson Tiger."

Bresee played in 10 games this season, tallying 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks with three pass breakups. He missed time with a kidney issue and also was out for a game after the death of his younger sister Ella, who had been diagnosed with cancer previously.

He entered 2022 credited with 48 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 586 defensive snaps over 16 games (14 starts).

"When I committed to play football for Clemson University, I never could have imagined how special this opportunity would be," Bresee said in his statement. "The support I have received from the Clemson community for the past 3 seasons has been amazing. I truly appreciate this experience.

"I would like to thank Coach Swinney for offering a scholarship to play for this program. His leadership has helped develop me into a better student, football player and man. I will forever be grateful for the love and support he showed to Ella and my family as she battled her cancer diagnosis. The coaching I received at Clemson has been exceptional. Thank you to Coach Wes, Coach Eason, Coach Venables, Coach Bates and the entire Clemson staff for the countless hours you spent helping me become a better player.

"Thank you to all of my teammates, I'm grateful for the brotherhood we have built both on and off the field. I consider you all family for life.

"The Clemson fans are the best in college football. There is nothing like playing in Death Valley on Saturdays. Thank you for supporting me and my teammates.

"Lastly I would like to thank my family for their never ending support. I wouldn't be in the position I'm in today without you. I love you all."

Bresee joins Myles Murphy, Trenton Simpson, Jordan McFadden and Davis Allen among Tigers who have expressed they are going pro currently.