Trevor Lawrence updates his health status after having COVID-19

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he could have played in a game this weekend -- and really feels he could have played last time out against Notre Dame.

Lawrence had to sit out the top-4 matchup after a positive test for COVID-19 on Wed., Oct. 28. He said upon receiving the positive test that he had been feeling symptoms as early as the Monday before.

He had to sit out a mandatory 10-day period from the onset of symptoms and then go through an acclimatization and cardiac testing period.

Outside some "weird" elements to loss of taste and smell he is still feeling, Lawrence says he's ready to get back to work, but as of Monday afternoon, he wasn't "100 percent sure" on if he was fully cleared for practice.

"I'm feeling great. I'm feeling normal," Lawrence said. "Definitely tough being on the sidelines and not being able to play but I'd rather be there than be at home. Any support I could offer."

Lawrence said he didn't know how he got the virus. He said he was "feeling really bad" with flu-like symptoms by the Thursday of the week when they got the news that he had tested positive but started feeling better after that Friday.

He said tossed the ball some into a net while at home and threw some in practice ahead of this week and has done some light cardio so far. He says he's still trying to get back into shape.

The Tigers (7-1) play next at Florida State (2-5) on Nov. 21 at noon (ABC).

"I'll definitely be ready...Hopefully I'm in practice like normal this week. We'll see," Lawrence said.