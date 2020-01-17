Tigers take winning streak to NC State Saturday

CU Athletic Communications by

The Clemson Tigers are coming off of a three-game stretch in which they have beaten NC State, North Carolina and No. 3 Duke to get back to 3-3 in league play. Tipoff from PNC Arena is set for 2:04 p.m. ET. The contest will be televised on Fox Sports South as a RSN broadcast with Tom Werme and Mike Gminski calling the action courtside, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Tigers Network and Tunein.com. CLEMSON BASKETBALL HEADLINES • Clemson defeated No. 3/3 Duke on Jan. 14 for its first win over an AP top-3 ranked opponent since North Carolina on Feb. 18, 2001. • The last time that Clemson defeated North Carolina and Duke in consecutive games was the 1989-90 season. • With the win over No. 3/3 Duke, Head Coach Brad Brownell passed Cliff Ellis for the all-time wins mark in Clemson history (178). • Aamir Simms scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds and dished five assists in the victory over Duke. Tevin Mack (22 points) and John Newman (14 points) also helped fuel the Tigers’ victory. • It was the first time since Feb. 4, 2009 that the Tigers defeated a Top-5 Duke team. Clemson beat Duke 74-47.

• Aamir Simms is the first Clemson player over the last 20 seasons with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in consecutive games; he did it in wins over North Carolina and Duke.

• Clemson snapped its 59-game losing streak in Chapel Hill on Jan. 11 with a 79-76 overtime victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. It marked the Tigers’ first-ever win in Chapel Hill in 60 tries and over 95 years dating back to the 1925-26 season.

• The Tigers have been bitten by the injury bug in 2019 and have had many key players miss time due to injuries, including preseason projected starters Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre and in-season starter Chase Hunter. Three-of-the-five injured Tigers have missed at least 10 games this season.

• For much of the season, the Tigers have had as few as eight scholarship players active in games. The Tigers have had players miss a total of 43 games this season.

• On Monday, Aamir Simms was named Co-ACC Player of the Week following his performance at North Carolina.

Projected lineups

(--/--) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 194 Jr. Eastover, S.C. 6/4 5.3 3.2 2.2 26.3

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 Fr. Newark, N.J. 16/15 8.7 3.1 2.9 31.2

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 197 So. Greensboro, N.C. 16/16 10.2 3.4 2.2 30.6

F 13 Tevin Mack 6-6 227 Gr. Columbia, S.C. 16/16 12.2 5.3 1.1 28.5

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 240 Jr. Palmyra, Va. 16/16 14.6 7.6 2.6 31.4

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 209 Jr. Wiesbaden, Germany 2/0 0.0 3.5 0.0 13.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3 200 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 6/4 6.7 1.5 2.2 23.8

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 So. Orlando, Fla. Sitting Out Due to NCAA Transfer Rules

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 211 So. Monroe, N.C. 16/1 5.7 3.4 0.4 14.6

G 10 Curran Scott 6-4 205 Gr. Edmond, Okla. 16/4 7.4 1.9 1.8 24.1

G 11 Parker Fox 6-6 202 So. Reno, Nev. 5/0 0.4 0.2 0.0 2.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3 180 Fr. Newburgh, Ind. 2/0 4.5 0.0 0.0 12.0

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 195 Fr. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 5/0 0.4 0.8 0.2 2.4

F 21 Khavon Moore 6-8 217 So. Macon, Ga. 14/4 2.9 2.8 0.8 12.8

G 31 Wells Hoag 6-2 180 So. Greenville, S.C. 4/0 1.3 0.5 0.0 3.0

F 32 Paul Grinde 6-10 300 Gr. Virginia Beach, Va. 5/0 2.0 0.2 0.0 3.1

C 55 Trey Jemison 7-0 256 So. Birmingham, Ala. 16/0 1.8 1.8 0.1 7.9

(--/--) NC State Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 10 Braxton Beverly 6-0 180 Jr. Hazard, Ky. 17/17 7.9 1.9 1.6 28.0

G 11 Markell Johnson 6-1 175 Sr. Cleveland, Ohio 16/16 13.1 5.0 6.8 33.7

G 24 Devon Daniels 6-5 205 RJr. Battle Creek, Mich. 17/9 11.1 4.6 2.3 28.0

F 0 DJ Funderburk 6-10 225 RJr. Cleveland, Ohio 15/1 13.1 5.7 0.4 22.3

F 15 Manny Bates 6-11 230 RFr. Fayetteville, N.C. 17/17 5.9 4.2 0.3 20.4