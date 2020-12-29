Tigers host No. 18 Seminoles Tuesday

Clemson (6-1, 0-1 ACC)) returns to action tonight against the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles (5-1, 1-0) in Littlejohn Coliseum. Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7:04 p.m. ET. Evan Lepler and Mike Gminski will call the broadcast for RSN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network. Game notes • The Clemson Tigers opened the season with five straight wins, including four against Power 5 opponents for the first time since 1934-35. Clemson, 6-1, went undefeated in non-league play and seeks its first ACC win against FSU. • Clemson (KenPom: No. 20 overall, No. 2 adjusted defensive efficiency (86.5) is ranked third nationally in scoring defense (53.4 points per game), which is also tops in the ACC. Field goal percentage defense is ranked 17th nationally (37.0 percent) and ranks first in the ACC.

• Al-Amir Dawes turned in his highest scoring output of the season with 18 points at Virginia Tech (Dec. 15).

• “We Too Deep”: Clemson will look to use as many as 12 players in most games as it attempts to utilize its depth as one of its main strengths this season. The Tigers’ bench has produced 25+ points in six-of-seven games. Clemson has also had as many as 14 different scorers this season with six averaging over 5.0 points per game.

• Clemson is 33-44 all-time against Florida State.

• The Tigers split two meetings last season, including a last second victory on an Al-Amir Dawes layup with 1.0 second remaining.

• The Tigers and Seminoles were set for a 12 p.m. tip in the quarterfinals of the 2020 ACC Tournament, but were pulled off the floor before the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

• Aamir Simms and Florida State’s Sardaar Calhoun played together at the Blue Ridge School and won a state championship during the 2016-17 season.

Clemson rotation and FSU starting 5

(RV/RV) Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Clyde Trapp 6-4 203 Sr. Eastover, S.C. 7/7 6.0 4.7 2.0 23.4

F 1 Jonathan Baehre 6-10 214 Sr. Wiesbaden, Germany 7/3 5.1 3.4 1.3 18.9

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 180 So. Newark, N.J. 7/6 11.0 2.3 2.6 27.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 7/3 2.3 1.9 1.0 14.8

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 205 RSo. Orlando, Fla. 7/2 9.4 0.9 2.3 22.8

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Jr. Monroe, N.C. 5/2 6.6 4.6 0.2 15.1

F 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6-8 218 Fr. Montreal, Quebec, Canada 7/2 2.6 2.3 0.4 10.6

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 212 Jr. Reno, Nev. 2/0 2.0 0.5 0.0 1.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 185 So. Newburgh, Ind. 7/0 3.7 1.3 0.1 11.7

G 15 John Newman III 6-5 207 Jr. Greensboro, N.C. 7/3 4.1 2.4 1.1 21.5

F 20 O’Neil McBride 6-7 207 So. Myrtle Beach, S.C. 2/0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.6

G 21 Wells Hoag 6-3 199 Jr. Greenville, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6

C 22 Lynn Kidd 6-10.5 235 Fr. Gainesville, Fla. 4/0 1.0 1.0 0.3 5.3

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 235 Fr. Spartanburg, S.C. 6/0 4.7 2.8 0.0 12.3

F 25 Aamir Simms 6-8.5 245 Sr. Palmyra, Va. 7/7 12.1 4.7 1.9 23.7

(18/19) Florida State Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 2 Anthony Polite 6-6 215 RJr. Lugano, Switzerland 6/6 11.5 5.5 1.5 29.6

G 4 Scottie Barnes 6-9 227 Fr. West Palm Beach, Fla. 6/6 10.7 3.8 4.2 27.1

G 23 M.J. Walker 6-5 213 Sr. Riverdale, Ga. 6/6 16.0 2.7 1.8 32.1

F 1 RaiQuan Gray 6-8 260 RJr. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. 6/6 7.8 6.5 2.2 25.6

C 5 Balsa Koprivica 7-1 240 So. Belgrade, Serbia 6/6 10.2 5.3 0.7 19.7