Four Tigers named to Athlon preseason All-ACC first-team

Five total Tigers made the first-team before Justyn Ross' season-ending surgery (spine), with Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Jackson Carman on offense and James Skalski on defense.

Amari Rodgers reps 'WRU' on the second-team in Ross' place, Jordan McFadden, Tyler Davis and Derion Kendrick also there.

Xavier Thomas made the third-tier and also Rodgers as a punt returner.

Braden Galloway (tight end), Nyles Pinckney (defensive tackle) and Joe Ngata (kick returner) are on the fourth-team.

Clemson's 13 selections are tied with Virginia Tech (13) and only Pitt (10) also has double-figure representatives on the teams.