Four Tigers named to Athlon preseason All-ACC first-team
Athlon released its preseason All-ACC honors recently and
a number of Tigers line the four teams.
Five total Tigers made the first-team before Justyn Ross' season-ending surgery (spine), with Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Jackson Carman on offense and James Skalski on defense. Amari Rodgers reps 'WRU' on the second-team in Ross' place, Jordan McFadden, Tyler Davis and Derion Kendrick also there. Xavier Thomas made the third-tier and also Rodgers as a punt returner. Braden Galloway (tight end), Nyles Pinckney (defensive tackle) and Joe Ngata (kick returner) are on the fourth-team. Clemson's 13 selections are tied with Virginia Tech (13) and only Pitt (10) also has double-figure representatives on the teams.
