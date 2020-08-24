12 Tigers line new-look All-ACC teams

TigerNet Staff by

Pro Football Focus unveiled recently its preseason All-ACC honors for a 2020 season including 15 teams now with Notre Dame and Clemson is well-represented.

All-American offensive duo Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are the lone first-team selections, however.

"Etienne's greatness is taken for granted," PFF writes. "In 2018 and 2019, he posted two of the three best rushing grades we have ever given out. In the span combined, the Clemson Tiger ranks first in rushing grade, broken tackles per attempt (0.35), yards after contact per attempt (4.7) and rate of carries resulting in a first down or touchdown (36.5%). On top of that, he's been the most valuable non-quarterback in the country in that span. It isn't a hot take to say Etienne should be in the conversation for best running back in the history of college football."

On the second team are offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, linebacker James Skalski, safety Nolan Turner (as a flex defender) and punt returner Amari Rodgers.

Joseph Ngata is on the third team at both receiver and kick returner -- Rodgers also a third-team WR, Jackson Carman third-team offensive tackle, Matt Bockhorst third-team offensive guard and Mario Goodrich third-team cornerback.

Tyler Davis was listed as an honorable mention defensive tackle.

The All-ACC honors did include players who opted out, including first-team WR Sage Surratt (Wake Forest) and CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech) and third-team DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami).