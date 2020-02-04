"Violent" Bryan Bresee has it all according to the coaches

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s 2020 defensive line class has been called “generational” by the recruiting experts, and it’s led by what many believe is a generational player in Bryan Bresee. According to the 247 rankings, Bresee is the No. 1 player overall and the No. 1 defensive tackle, while defensive end Myles Murphy is No. 3 overall and the No. 1 strong-side defensive end. Defensive tackles Demonte Capehart (No. 24 overall, No. 2 defensive tackle) and Tre Williams (No. 87 overall, No. 8 defensive tackle) round out the class. Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates told TigerNet that Bresee “has it all.” “He's been phenomenal. I got to work with him for two days since he's been here,” Bates said. “He is better than advertised. He's as explosive of an athlete as I've ever had at the d-line position. Twitchy. And then strong, too. He has it all. I am looking forward to what he can bring to this defensive line.” When the Tigers flew to New Orleans for the National Championship, the 2020 early enrollees were left behind so they could attend classes and get used to living on a college campus. That doesn’t mean Bresee left Bates alone. “When we landed, he was (back home) asking me where was the practice film and things he can watch,” Bates said. “He was already trying to watch film. So he is sort of like a gym rat. That is what you love. You love guys that have a will and a desire to be great. and he has all of that. He has all of the intangibles. It's not just the talent. He has it all.”

The numbers on Bresee are incredible – he was ranked by most as the top defensive player in the nation and among the top five players overall and was a two-time first-team USA Today All-American (2018 and 2019) who was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland as a junior in 2018.

He concluded his high school career with 134 career tackles, including 80.5 for loss, with 35 sacks. Bresee had 47 tackles in 2019, but 30.5 of them were tackles for loss including 14 sacks, and he also added two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup while leading his team to 13-2 record and state championship as a senior.

Those numbers and his showing at the recruiting combines earned Bresee the title of the nation’s top player, but he doesn’t act like one.

“In some cases you might have a number one guy who feels like he doesn't have to prove it. That is not Bryan,” Bates said. “Bryan is the first guy to get up in line and want to get up and go prove that he is the best. He wants to be the best and he wants to prove it every day. That's the thing - those guys that I have been around that are great, like a Christian Wilkins or a Dexter Lawrence, they are never trying to sit out of a drill. They are always out front and they always want to prove it. He falls in line with those guys.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney compared Bresee to Christian Wilkins.

“He has Christian Wilkins' athleticism. He is dynamic and kind of freaky athletic for a big guy like that,” Swinney said. “But he is stronger and more heavy-handed and maybe a little more violent at this stage coming out of high school than Christian was. And we all knew how Christian was and how he impacted us as a freshman. But he is freakishly athletic and you don't see many big people that can move like that. And he is lean. If you look it at him, you can't believe that he is a 300-pounder. He can flat out move.”