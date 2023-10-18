CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are 4-2 on the season after a season sweep of the Colts, leading the AFC South standings. (Photo: Morgan Tencza / USATODAY)
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence MIC'D UP in victory vs. Colts
by - 2023 Oct 18 15:19

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has helped guide the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 4-2 start this season, which includes a sweep of divisional rival Indianapolis completed this Sunday.

Go behind the scenes with the mic'd up Lawrence from the win below:

