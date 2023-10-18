|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence MIC'D UP in victory vs. Colts
2023 Oct 18 15:19-
Former Clemson quarterback
Trevor Lawrence has helped guide the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 4-2 start this season, which includes a sweep of divisional rival Indianapolis completed this Sunday.
Go behind the scenes with the mic'd up Lawrence from the win below:
Tags: Clemson NFL, Trevor Lawrence