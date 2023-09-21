Clemson pro undergoes surgery, out indefinitely

CLEMSON in the NFL

Carlos Watkins will miss multiple games for Arizona after biceps surgery this week.

Arizona's Carlos Watkins undergoes surgery, out indefinitely
by - 2023 Sep 21 13:23

Former Clemson defensive lineman Carlos Watkins will be out for a significant amount of time after surgery for a biceps injury, his Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said this week.

Watkins tallied seven total tackles with one sack in Arizona's first two games, leaving with the injury early in the second game.

He came into the season with five sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries over 69 career NFL games and 36 starts.

Watkins was drafted in 2017 by Houston in the fourth round initially and then signed with Dallas as a free agent,

The 2016 first-team All-American at Clemson had 191 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in 1,666 snaps over 53 games (30 starts) in his Tigers career.

