Clemson pro undergoes surgery, out indefinitely

Watkins tallied seven total tackles with one sack in Arizona's first two games, leaving with the injury early in the second game.

He came into the season with five sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries over 69 career NFL games and 36 starts.

Watkins was drafted in 2017 by Houston in the fourth round initially and then signed with Dallas as a free agent,

The 2016 first-team All-American at Clemson had 191 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in 1,666 snaps over 53 games (30 starts) in his Tigers career.