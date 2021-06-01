Former Clemson RB announces transfer destination

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi has found his landing spot.

Mellusi is heading to the run-heavy Wisconsin Badgers offense, he announced on Tuesday.

As a Tiger, Mellusi totaled 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries and five catches for 38 yards and a receiving touchdown in 169 career snaps over 21 games.

Mellusi signed as a 4-star prospect out of Naples, Florida, rated as high as the No. 7 running back in his class and No. 137 overall (ESPN).

Out of a crowded Clemson backfield, Mellusi entered the transfer portal in late April.