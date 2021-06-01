|
Former Clemson RB announces transfer destination
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 9:35 PM-
Former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi has found his landing spot.
Mellusi is heading to the run-heavy Wisconsin Badgers offense, he announced on Tuesday.
As a Tiger, Mellusi totaled 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries and five catches for 38 yards and a receiving touchdown in 169 career snaps over 21 games.
Mellusi signed as a 4-star prospect out of Naples, Florida, rated as high as the No. 7 running back in his class and No. 137 overall (ESPN).
Out of a crowded Clemson backfield, Mellusi entered the transfer portal in late April.
New beginnings!!! #RBU pic.twitter.com/aewL67wgE6— Chez mellusi (@chez_mellusi) June 2, 2021
