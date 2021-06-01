Former Clemson RB announces transfer destination
by - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 9:35 PM
Mellusi is headed to the Big Ten.
Mellusi is headed to the Big Ten.

Former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi has found his landing spot.

Mellusi is heading to the run-heavy Wisconsin Badgers offense, he announced on Tuesday.

As a Tiger, Mellusi totaled 427 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 71 carries and five catches for 38 yards and a receiving touchdown in 169 career snaps over 21 games.

Mellusi signed as a 4-star prospect out of Naples, Florida, rated as high as the No. 7 running back in his class and No. 137 overall (ESPN).

Out of a crowded Clemson backfield, Mellusi entered the transfer portal in late April.

Clemson's Pettit wins NCAA individual national championship
Clemson offers No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect
Report: Former Clemson DB will transfer to Georgia
Clemson, NFL legacy LB picks up Tigers offer
