Swinney says Fighting Irish are good, but so are Tigers

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Head coach Dabo Swinney says his Tigers are set to face a really good Notre Dame team on Saturday. But he thinks he has a pretty good team, too. Clemson (4-4, 2-4) is off to its worst start since 2010 and hosts No.12 Notre Dame (7-2) on Saturday. Clemson lost 24-17 at NC State last weekend, while the Fighting Irish destroyed Pitt 58-7. "I'm thankful for another opportunity to compete. This is a really, really good team we're about to face. I think we're a good team, too. We just haven't done the things we've needed to do to have a better record,” Swinney said Tuesday. "We have to stop the run. They create extra gaps. Our linebackers and secondary have to tackle well. They will challenge us. They should have won the Ohio State game. It's crazy how they lost that game. They're fun to watch on tape. They do a lot of good things. “Their quarterback is a pro. You watch him play, and that guy shouldn't be playing college football. He's a pro. He's smooth, poised and does not flinch. I've seen him for ten years now. I have a lot of respect for him. He's a really good player. The game is slow for him. He can really run. He does not get enough credit. "They have a really good back, a tough, downhill, physical runner. Their receivers have gotten better and better. It all starts up front with them. Their left tackle is probably a first-rounder. It's a very experienced group. They're all fourth-year players. It'll be a good matchup.” The Fighting Irish are No. 11 nationally in total defense. "Defensively, they're really physical. Veteran linebackers, veteran front,” Swinney said. “No. 56 (Howard Cross III), his dad and I were at Alabama together. Watching his son, he's tough. He's physical. They're really good at corner. NFL talent there. It's a really good football team. If we turn the ball over, it'll be a long day. We lead the nation in fumbles, and if we didn't, we'd be 8-0. We have to find a way, somehow, someway, to grow. I hope everyone will show up and get behind these guys. The season ain't over. We'll fight the best way we can." On how Sam Hartman fits the Notre Dame scheme vs. what he ran at Wake "It's a different scheme. It's still a run-based offense. It's not a slow-mesh. He's cleaner in the pocket. At Wake Forest, you have a lot of RPOs. He doesn't flinch. Nothing bothers him. He's a very poised guy. He's well-coached and was at Wake Forest. Lots of boots. They're really strong up front. They do a great job of taking shots down the field. He's a good player. I mean it's like watching an NFL guy playing college football." On how explosive plays help the offense "It helps a lot because it helps you become efficient. We hit a big play to (Troy) Stellato, and then we got a holding call. That was a 30-yard gain. That's kind of been 2023 there. Beaux (Collins) was competing and fighting, and he held him. We have another one, a similar play, and it's basically a crack screen and that one will go for about 40, and Cade (Klubnik) wasn't as poised as he needed to be and made a little throw underneath. So we've missed some opportunities. We dropped a third and five that will go for about 20 yards. So yeah, we've missed some plays. We've made some gritty plays, but we've missed some."

