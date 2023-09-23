|
Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Florida State
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23 • NOON ET MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C. TELEVISION: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath) RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) RADIO: Gridiron Radio Network (Noah Britt, Jon Reynolds, Patrick Johnson) CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule Two programs accounting for 13 ACC Championship Game appearances (and 11 ACC titles) over the last 14 years will square off on Saturday, Sept. 23, when the RV/23 Clemson Tigers and No. 4/3 Florida State Seminoles meet in Death Valley. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for noon ET.
Two programs accounting for 13 ACC Championship Game appearances (and 11 ACC titles) over the last 14 years will square off on Saturday, Sept. 23, when the RV/23 Clemson Tigers and No. 4/3 Florida State Seminoles meet in Death Valley. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for noon ET.
