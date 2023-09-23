Live from Death Valley: Clemson vs. Florida State

TigerNet Staff by

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23 • NOON ET

MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500) • CLEMSON, S.C.

TELEVISION: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: Gridiron Radio Network (Noah Britt, Jon Reynolds, Patrick Johnson)

CLEMSON: Depth Chart | Roster | Schedule Two programs accounting for 13 ACC Championship Game appearances (and 11 ACC titles) over the last 14 years will square off on Saturday, Sept. 23, when the RV/23 Clemson Tigers and No. 4/3 Florida State Seminoles meet in Death Valley. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for noon ET.

BrandonRink® 13:59 FSU going for the tie from 48 yards out...and it's good. 17-all, 12:00 3rd.

BrandonRink® 13:58 FSU goes for it on 4th and 1 and gets it, but there are flags on the play. Illegal formation called to move it back.

BrandonRink® 13:56 Wilson went to the sidelines after the catch and hasn't come back yet.

BrandonRink® 13:55 Clemson comes out of the half with Khalil Barnes starting in a nickel look and FSU hits a big passing play to Wilson to the Clemson 34.

BrandonRink® 13:51 FSU gets the ball out of the half. ESPN's win probability metric gives Clemson a 56.5% chance to win this thing out of the half. It was at 75% before the quick FSU scoring drive.

Tigerflash45 13:39 Wes Goodwin gonna have to apply pressure in 2nd. Three man rush was terrible call on last drive

BrandonRink® 13:35 Swinney told ESPN that the Tigers are fortunate to have the lead. He said they can't continue to rush Jordan Travis with three guys, calling that the worst thing he saw in the half.

BrandonRink® 13:33 Half: Clemson 17, No. 4 Florida State 14. Leading receivers Coleman and Brown each had 62 yards.

BrandonRink® 13:30 :22 2nd QTR, 17-14 Clemson. FSU goes 75 yards in five plays over 1:50.

BrandonRink® 13:29 Travis punches in the score from a yard and it's a one-score game again.

BrandonRink® 13:27 Pass interference call on Jones moves the ball to the Clemson 13.

BrandonRink® 13:26 Travis on the move and finds Coleman for a big pass play to the Clemson 26.

BrandonRink® 13:21 #Clemson 17, FSU 7, 2:12 2nd. Klubnik leads a 7-play and 71-yard drive capped by the 10-yard TD pass to Shipley. He is 13/18 for 190 yards now.

BrandonRink® 13:20 Klubnik hits Shipley over the middle and it's a two-score Clemson lead again.

BrandonRink® 13:18 Briningstool comes wide open down the sidelines and Clemson is in the red zone.

BrandonRink® 13:17 Stellato there again and Clemson is past midfield.

BrandonRink® 13:16 Troy Stellato gets his name called on the conversion over the middle.

BrandonRink® 13:13 10-7 #Clemson, 5:10 2nd. 13-play and 75-yard drive for the Seminoles. Looks like the fake either got Mickens too aggressive on Coleman or he thought he had help behind him to let Coleman go.

BrandonRink® 13:10 Travis keeper sets up 3rd and goal at the Clemson 7...and Coleman comes up wide open for the TD over the middle.

BrandonRink® 13:07 Travis is throwing darts and has FSU down to the Clemson 16.

BrandonRink® 13:04 Call is upheld and FSU keeps the first down.

BrandonRink® 13:02 Travis' throw is just short of the yard needed and FSU keeps the offense out there on 4th down...Travis keeps it for the conversion.

BrandonRink® 12:57 Weitz's first PAT of the 2023 season is good as well and it's 10-0 Clemson, 11:33 2nd QTR. Klubnik is 9/14 for 126 yards.

BrandonRink® 12:56 Brown out of the tent with his helmet on. And Klubnik punches in the score. Two-score lead for Clemson.

BrandonRink® 12:54 Third and goal at the 1 for Clemson...holding called on the errant pass to Briningstool to set up a new set of downs.

BrandonRink® 12:52 Hamp Greene on for Brown.

BrandonRink® 12:50 Brown heads to the injury tent.

BrandonRink® 12:50 Brown is after the play and walking back to the sidelines on his own.

BrandonRink® 12:49 Brown there over the middle but he's down after the catch that sends Clemson to the FSU 6.

BrandonRink® 12:49 Klubnik hits Mafah on third down to move the chains to the FSU 34.

BrandonRink® 12:47 A not-great FSU punt has Clemson starting at its 49.

BrandonRink® 12:43 End 1st quarter, Clemson 3, Florida State 0. Tigers are set to get the ball back after an FSU punt from its 18.

BrandonRink® 12:42 Nothing doing for the FSU offense starting out its next drive and that sets up 3rd and 7...Death Valley crowd is charged up here. Jeremiah Trotter comes flying in for the sack to force a punt.

BrandonRink® 12:39 Jonathan Weitz on for his first FG attempt back from 30 yards out. It is...good. 3-0 Clemson, 1:47 1st.

BrandonRink® 12:36 Shipley gets a lot of it back on the quick throw and sets up 3rd and 7...Klubnik finds Brown on the crossing route and to the FSU 17.

BrandonRink® 12:34 Pass interference called on Randall to bring back a big conversion to Briningstool. Randall did a little blocking out on the route to clear up Briningstool.

BrandonRink® 12:32 Two tight ends in for Clemson...Mafah easily through for the first down. To the FSU 45.

BrandonRink® 12:29 Brown with the moves on the catch and Clemson is past midfield. A third down throw is knocked down and presents another decision...Offense staying out. Clemson timeout after winding the play clock down.

BrandonRink® 12:26 Personal foul on FSU moves Clemson to the Tiger 42.

BrandonRink® 12:25 Nice catch for the conversion on third down by Beaux Collins. Ball was out before Collins knew about it and he saw it late and got it.

BrandonRink® 12:21 Brown back to return punts and bobbles one at the Clemson 8 but holds on to the fair catch.

BrandonRink® 12:20 Clemson defense swarms on second down to force a 3rd and 8 at the FSU 47...Crowd gets loud...And Travis' throw is broken up at the sticks by Mukuba.

BrandonRink® 12:19 Travis' first down throw is off and right to Jalyn Phillips, who wasn't ready for the target.

BrandonRink® 12:15 Jones and Wiggins on the corners.

BrandonRink® 12:15 Mukuba is indeed starting.

BrandonRink® 12:12 Clemson short of the sticks on third and short and takes the offense off the field for 4th and 2 at the Clemson 44. After showing a possible fake formation, a delay of game is called and the punt trickles into the end zone for a touchback.

