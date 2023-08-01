Klubnik details four playmakers to watch this season

David Hood by Senior Writer

CHARLOTTE – Cade Klubnik is excited about the Clemson offense this season, and he thinks he has the offensive line and running backs to make a difference. But there are four players he’s really excited about. Klubnik and the Tigers have a new offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley, who brings his Air Raid offense to the ACC. Klubnik was one of three Tigers at last week’s ACC Kickoff, and he was asked his opinion on how the offense will fare this season. "At the end of the day, it starts up front,” Klubnik said. "It starts with those front five, with our offensive line, and that’s what’s going to drive this offense. I believe we are going to have the best offensive line we’ve had at Clemson in a long time. "And then on top of that, I think we have the two best running backs in the country. We got Will Shipley and Phil Mafah that have just continued to show what they can do in the past three years. They’ve both come in and have made major strides." However, someone has to catch the ball, and Klubnik is most excited about three wide receivers and a tight end. "And then the guys that nobody is talking about are Beaux Collins, Adam Randall, Antonio Williams and Jake Briningstool," Klubnik said. "Those are going to be four guys that I’ve seen put in the extra hours this summer, that have been there on the weekends, throwing four, five times a week. I think that people are doubting them right now, and I’m so excited for them to show what they’ve got." Randall suffered a torn knee ligament last spring and missed this past spring recovering from another procedure, but Klubnik says that his receiver is ready to go. "He came in at the same time as me and kind of shocked the team the first couple weeks of spring football,” Klubnik said. "Everyone was like holy cow who is this guy? He's a guy that's versatile and can really do it all. Big guy on the outside but can turn on the burners, go up and make the big play when we need it, great route runner, great hands." Bringingstool, a tight end, is a matchup nightmare. "Just a big body out there, but I think a similar kind of comparison would be (Atlanta Falcons tight end) Kyle Pitts," Klubnik said. "He's a big tight end, but he's an amazing route runner, great hands. He's a receiver but is a tight end." Williams led the Tigers in receptions last season as a freshman. "He's shifty, has shown what he can do last season," Klubnik said. "Just a playmaker at the end of the day. You can put him in any spot, run any route, catches the ball, and makes plays after the catch." Collins is also trying to make his way back from injury. "He's a guy who can really do it all. He's shown what he can do," Klubnik said. “He battled some injuries last year, but just the way that he's kind of stepped up as a leader in that room, it's going to be so exciting to see him and just and the way that we've been kind of on the same chemistry these past couple months has been fun."

