Goodwin excited about his linebackers, including impact enrollees on campus now

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Wes Goodwin is excited about his current crop of linebackers, including the two mid-years who will participate in spring practice.

The Tigers featured one of the best linebacking groups in the nation last season, led by Jeremiah Trotter, Barrett Carter, Trenton Simpson, and the emergence of freshman Wade Woodaz. Goodwin, the Tigers’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, adds two freshmen into the mix.

“Unbelievable class. I am excited to get these guys on campus,” Goodwin said recently. “Great, great fit for our program, and I couldn't be more excited.”

Dee Crayton was ranked as the No. 159 overall player in the nation by Rivals, and Rivals also listed him as the No. 8 player in Georgia and No. 9 linebacker in the nation.

“I like his size and his athleticism. His leadership skills. Instincts,” Goodwin said. “He works extremely hard. He's a character fit, and I am excited to get him here this spring and get him going.”

Jamal Anderson is the son of the former Atlanta Falcon running back with the same name. He ranked as the No. 130 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the No. 9 player in Georgia and the 12th-best linebacker in the nation.

“His length, his athleticism, and ability to play in space separate him,” Goodwin said. “Another great young man who is a character fit as well. He is here and ready to get rolling.”

Goodwin said the experience gained by enrolling early is invaluable.

“We don't push guys to be mid-years. We leave it up to them,” he said. “But it does let them get a head start and they get the installation three our four times versus the guys that come in the summertime. And for guys looking to come in and play early, it's huge for them.”

Goodwin said he can’t wait to add the freshmen to the mix of veterans he already has.

“Those guys are fun to coach and be around on a daily basis. I am honored to be their coach,” he said. “They work extremely hard. Very unselfish. Great leaders. Well-respected throughout this building and throughout this campus. They are a lot of fun.”

Carter and Trotter lead the way.

“Those two are the prototype for linebackers in today's world,” Goodwin said. “It's a space game with guys that can run. Especially with the dudes up front, like we recruited in this class, and those guys can cover them up (the OL) and let them run sideline to sideline.”

Woodaz made an impression late in the season after Simpson was injured.

“Kind of unfortunate he couldn't play more with Trenton (Simpson) and Jeremiah (Trotter), and Barrett (Carter) kind of in front of him,” Goodwin said. “But he maximized his opportunity and went out there and made plays whenever his number was called. Position versatility is what I call it, guys that can go and start at multiple positions. Barrett Carter has it - he can go and play free safety. The more that guys can do the more valuable they are.”

Another linebacker with potential is TJ Dudley, who redshirted last season.

“Tremendous upside with him. He has been working extremely hard and looks great in the weight room,” Goodwin said. “Extremely instinctual. Came in and put his head down and worked every day and really unselfish. I expect great things out of him this year and in the years to come.”