WATCH: 2023 Clemson hype video featuring calls from Jim Phillips

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 9, Wed 07:43

The College Football season is almost here!

To get you ready, check out this 2023 Clemson hype video featuring a mix of calls from beloved announcer Jim Phillips:

